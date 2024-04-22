Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2024/07

Regulated information

Paris, 22 April 2024

DISCLOSURE N° 2024/07

OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From April 15 to April 16, 2024

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer identifier Code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros) Market

(MIC) 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 16,947 25.5162 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 16,827 25.4237 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 2,000 25.5203 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 22,180 24.7714 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 17,400 24.7526 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 1,900 24.7098 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Attachment