Editas Medicine to Present Pre-clinical Data Demonstrating Progression of in vivo Medicines Pipeline at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage gene editing company, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including one oral presentation, at the 27th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) being held May 7 – 11, 2024, in Baltimore, MD, and virtually. The Company is presenting pre-clinical data to support its development of transformative in vivo gene editing medicines.



Editas Medicine presentations at ASGCT include:

Oral presentation of in vivo pre-clinical data from mouse studies using lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-mediated delivery of an optimized guide RNA (gRNA) and engineered AsCas12a messenger RNA (mRNA).

Pre-clinical data demonstrating AsCas12a gRNA modifications that enable high-potency gene editing in multiple cell types and improve gene editing outcomes in vivo, enabling the development of in vivo gene editing medicines.

Research on identifying potent large serine recombinases (LSRs) as a foundation to develop novel in vivo gene editing technologies for whole gene knock-in, expanding potential in vivo gene editing targets for developing medicines.



“Editas Medicine is making strong progress towards the clinic with our technology optimization to develop transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases,” said Linda C. Burkly, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Editas Medicine. “We look forward to sharing compelling data at ASGCT next month, including data demonstrating the delivery of AsCas12a mRNA using LNPs in vivo and guide RNA modifications to increase potency. These in vivo data are an important step towards confirming in vivo proof of concept by the end of the year.”

The complete list of Editas Medicine presentations is below. Abstracts can be accessed on the ASGCT website, and the presentations will be posted on the Editas Medicine website during the conference.

Oral Presentation:

Title: LNP-Based Delivery of CRISPR/Cas12a for the Potential Treatment of Myocilin-Associated Glaucoma

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 2024, 3:45 – 5:30 p.m. ET

Presentation Time: 4:00 - 4:15 p.m.

Session title: Advancements in Technologies for In Vivo Gene Therapies

Room: Room 324-326

Final Abstract Number: 276

Poster Presentations:

Title: Chemically Modified AsCas12a Guide RNAs Improve Lipid Nanoparticle-Mediated In Vivo Gene Editing in Different Tissues

Session Date and Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET

Session Title: Thursday Posters: Gene Disruption and Excision

Presentation Room: Exhibit Hall

Final Abstract Number: 1182

Title: Metagenomic Discovery and Screening of Novel Recombinase Proteins for Targeted Integration

Session Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET

Session Title: Friday Posters: Targeted Gene Insertion

Presentation Room: Exhibit Hall

Final Abstract Number: 1681

About Editas Medicine

As a clinical-stage gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

