Pico Launches Machine Learning and AI Capabilities in Corvil Analytics 10.0 Software Release

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, today announced the general availability of its Corvil Analytics 10.0 software release. This latest version leverages groundbreaking internal research in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable proactive notification and natural language descriptions, correlating performance-impacting events, unusual events and extreme events that influence trading outcomes and infrastructure performance.



Corvil Analytics is widely deployed across the financial services community, delivering crucial performance and actionable business insights for trading infrastructure and IT operations and teams focused on trade reconciliation and regulatory compliance. Additionally, data scientists and quantitative analysts are equipped with advanced tools for in-depth data analysis and operational support. A single Corvil Analytics appliance deployed in these environments scales to provide up to 7.5 million data points every day. Corvil Analytics 10.0 applies our research into ML / AI techniques relevant to the data patterns, volume of analytics and the performance challenges in the financial services sector. The resulting innovation is a new capability in 10.0 that automatically identifies, correlates and narrates the underlying cause of the most significant business-impacting events.

“The Corvil Analytics 10.0 release represents a significant milestone in our continuous research and innovation on the platform. Years of research in ML / AI techniques by our data science team has delivered the capability to automatically detect business-impacting events in trading infrastructure and corporate IT infrastructure,” said Ken Jinks, Managing Director, Product Management at Pico. “And proactively detecting these events in real-time is only the first step. Highlighting other correlated events and describing the events in natural language enables all users to quickly understand and communicate root cause analysis to all stakeholders, resulting in decisive corrective action.”

Corvil Analytics 10.0 is a major software release that also introduces:

Enhanced User Experience – Smarter analytics tooltips, flexible comparison of business time periods , and a new customer portal that offers access to software updates, documentation, support tickets, webinars, and knowledge base articles.

Smarter analytics tooltips, flexible comparison of business time periods and a new customer portal that offers access to software updates, documentation, support tickets, webinars, and knowledge base articles. Reduced Cost of Ownership – Enhanced configuration capabilities enable easy Corvil setup, higher accuracy, and lower cost of ownership.

Enhanced configuration capabilities enable easy Corvil setup, higher accuracy, and lower cost of ownership. Advanced Timestamp Options – Corvil now supports start-of-frame timestamps addressing the need of trading applications where specific timing is critical for real-time performance analytics.



Corvil Analytics is trusted by the world’s largest banks, exchanges, electronic market makers, quantitative hedge funds, data service providers and brokers. With a twenty-plus-year legacy, the Corvil Analytics platform continues to improve its ability to extract and correlate technology and transaction performance intelligence from dynamic network environments. This release of Corvil Analytics 10.0 continues our investment in the platform, focusing on the unique patterns of data in the financial services markets to intelligently identify events of interest, improve the user experience, and lower the cost of ownership/configuration in these complex environments.

The Corvil Analytics 10.0 release will be available to download and deploy starting May 1st via the Pico Client Portal.

Register now to learn more about Corvil Analytics 10.0 in an upcoming webinar hosted by Pico on May 2, 2024 at 10:00am EDT | 3:00pm BST.

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds, and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit https://www.pico.net

Contact info:

Pico Press Office

pr@pico.net