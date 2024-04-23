KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 15 April 2024 and 19 April 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 15-04-2024 72 000 € 4 947 120 € 68.71 € 68.40 € 69.24 16-04-2024 75 000 € 5 071 792 € 67.62 € 67.28 € 68.00 17-04-2024 72 000 € 4 941 259 € 68.63 € 67.90 € 69.24 18-04-2024 70 000 € 4 883 179 € 69.76 € 69.08 € 70.00 19-04-2024 70 000 € 4 854 325 € 69.35 € 68.20 € 69.78

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 14 844 378 on 19 April 2024, for a total consideration of € 883 158 497.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment