Garry Menzel joins GHO Capital as Operating Partner

Former CEO of TCR² Therapeutics with significant investment and operating experience to support deal origination and provide best in class services to pioneering healthcare companies

London, UK – 23 April 2024: Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP (“GHO”), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Garry Menzel as Operating Partner.

Garry brings a unique blend of scientific, strategic, investment and operating skills with diverse experiences from more than 25 years of building healthcare businesses and leading high-performing teams. Most recently he was President and Chief Executive Officer of immunotherapy company TCR² Therapeutics, leading it from concept to clinical trial success before its merger with Adaptimmune (Nasdaq: ADAP) in March 2023 where he became a member of the Board.

Prior to TCR² Therapeutics, Garry was the Chief Financial Officer of DaVita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA), providing kidney dialysis and primary care physician services, and later became a founding Board member of Black Diamond Therapeutics (Nasdaq:BDTX), a clinical stage precision oncology company. Garry is also a Board member of Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq:STOK), a clinical stage biotechnology company using novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat severe genetic diseases.

In addition to his operating roles, Garry has held executive leadership roles in global investment banking at Goldman Sachs, where he founded its biotechnology franchise while also supporting numerous medical device and hospital groups, and as Head of Global Life Sciences at Credit Suisse. In these positions, he advised on financial transactions worth more than $100 billion. He was also a consultant with Bain where he worked with companies from various industries to develop and implement strategies that create long-term value. Garry holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Cambridge and an M.B.A from Stanford University.

As Operating Partner, Garry will leverage his extensive biotech industry experience in building innovative businesses to guide the GHO portfolio to deliver market leading services to the emerging biopharma space, as well as supporting GHO with deal origination across Europe and the US.

The Partners at GHO Capital commented: “Garry’s commitment to building companies focused on developing new technologies that deliver better medicines and services for patients, closely aligns with GHO’s core principles. His combination of scientific, strategic, investment, and operating experience in healthcare will support our work with innovative companies, strengthening our ability to guide our portfolio companies towards building the next generation of healthcare solutions. On behalf of the entire GHO team, we wish him a warm welcome.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Garry Menzel, Operating Partner at GHO Capital, said: “Throughout my career, I have been committed to bringing forward the highest possible innovative standards for patients within the healthcare system whilst creating long-term investor value. I am excited to support GHO Capital, as Europe’s leading healthcare specialist private equity firm, to pursue the same goal. Their relentless focus on achieving better, faster and more accessible healthcare is a central ethos that we share. I look forward to working with their incredible portfolio companies and experienced specialist team to shape the future of healthcare.”

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.