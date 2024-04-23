NetBet Casino joins forces with Wazdan

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark, a leading name in the iGaming sector, has signed an agreement with Wazdan as it continues to expand its portfolio of games that can be enjoyed.

As part of this newly-forged partnership, NetBet Denmark is set to integrate the full spectrum of Wazdan's cutting-edge games into its platform. Players at NetBet can now indulge in an array of thrilling titles, including popular offerings such as 9 Coins™ Grand Diamond Edition, Mighty Wild™: Panther, and 16 Coins™ Grand Gold Edition.

This collaboration aligns with operator’s commitment to providing its players with an unparalleled gaming environment, marked by innovation and a diverse selection of top-quality games. Wazdan's reputation for delivering engaging and high-quality gaming content makes them the perfect partner for NetBet.

Players at NetBet can seamlessly access and enjoy the new additions to their gaming repertoire by visiting the official NetBet Denmark website. The integration of Wazdan's games is expected to enhance the overall gaming experience for the operator’s players, offering them a broader selection of titles that cater to various preferences and playstyles.

NetBet Denmark’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "Wazdan have come a long way since their founding back in 2010, developing rapidly to propel the company to the forefront of the iGaming industry. As well as innovation, the company has always prioritised enjoyment and responsible gambling in equal measure - making them an ideal partner to help NetBet expand our operations in the Danish market."

Andrzej Hyla, Chief Commercial Officer at Wazdan, said: "It brings us great excitement to forge a partnership with NetBet, a well-established presence in the thriving landscape of Danish iGaming. The potential in Denmark is vast, and our collaboration with NetBet is poised to fortify our standing in this dynamic market."

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk/

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk/

About Wazdan

Wazdan boasts over 10 years of game development accolades. Fuelled by passion and driven by constant innovation, we elevate casino grids with the highest-quality online slots and tools that boost player engagement and deliver proven results. Our titles are certified in over 20 jurisdictions worldwide: Malta, United Kingdom, New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, Ontario, Sweden, Romania, Greece, Estonia, Spain, Lithuania, Latvia, Denmark, Switzerland, Colombia, Portugal, Italy, Belarus, the Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, and Bulgaria. With a diversified portfolio of over 180 highly engaging HTML5 slots and over 40 annual releases, we contribute to the modern iGaming industry, elevating the standards of immersion, customisation, and player experience. Our top-performing titles include Magic Spins™, Sun of Fortune, 9 Coins™, Fortune Reels, 9 Lions, Mighty Symbols™: Crowns, and Power of Gods™: Hades. Wazdan’s games portfolio is ever-growing, with novelty releases quickly outperforming our previously best titles. We continuously expand our top-tier player engagement suite, offering innovative features such as Hold the Jackpot™, Collect to Infinity™, Cash Infinity™, Chance Level™, and more. Wazdan is on a quest to supply state-of-the-art mechanics and cutting-edge solutions to provide maximum value to players and partners. To learn more about Wazdan, please visit https://www.wazdan.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube .