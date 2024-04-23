YieldMax™ Launches Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF YBIT

CHICAGO, MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax™ announced the launch today of the YieldMax™ Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: YBIT).



YBIT seeks to generate current income via a synthetic covered call strategy on one or more select U.S.-listed exchange-traded products that seek exposure to Bitcoin (each a “Bitcoin ETP”). YBIT is actively managed by ZEGA Financial.

When selecting Bitcoin ETPs on which to trade options, ZEGA focuses primarily on the following two key factors:

Preference for Bitcoin ETPs that hold "physical" or "spot" Bitcoin over such ETPs that reference Bitcoin indirectly via futures contracts.

Selection of Bitcoin ETPs that have sufficient option liquidity to support YBIT’s trading activities.

YBIT does not invest directly in any Bitcoin ETP. YBIT does not invest directly in Bitcoin or any other digital assets. YBIT does not invest directly in derivatives that track the performance of Bitcoin or any other digital assets. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of Bitcoin should consider an investment other than the YBIT.

YBIT is the newest member of the growing YieldMax™ ETF family and, like all YieldMax™ ETFs, aims to deliver current income to investors. Please see table below for distribution and yield information for all outstanding YieldMax™ ETFs.

ETF

Ticker1 ETF Name Reference

Asset Distribution

Rate2,4 30-Day

SEC Yield3 TSLY YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF TSLA 63.21% 4.69% OARK YieldMax™ Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF ARKK 50.76% 4.11% APLY YieldMax™ AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF AAPL 28.37% 4.49% NVDY YieldMax™ NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF NVDA 128.77% 3.97% AMZY YieldMax™ AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF AMZN 37.24% 3.95% FBY YieldMax™ META Option Income Strategy ETF META 66.86% 4.25% GOOY YieldMax™ GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF GOOGL 21.34% 4.09% NFLY YieldMax™ NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF NFLX 57.66% 4.11% CONY YieldMax™ COIN Option Income Strategy ETF COIN 139.44% 3.73% MSFO YieldMax™ MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF MSFT 41.54% 4.17% DISO YieldMax™ DIS Option Income Strategy ETF DIS 40.26% 3.92% XOMO YieldMax™ XOM Option Income Strategy ETF XOM 16.86% 3.79% JPMO YieldMax™ JPM Option Income Strategy ETF JPM 38.89% 3.93% AMDY YieldMax™ AMD Option Income Strategy ETF AMD 82.19% 4.62% PYPY YieldMax™ PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF PYPL 29.96% 4.15% SQY YieldMax™ SQ Option Income Strategy ETF SQ 35.13% 3.95% MRNY YieldMax™ MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF MRNA 46.57% 4.36% AIYY YieldMax™ AI Option Income Strategy ETF AI 73.74% 5.26% MSTY YieldMax™ MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF MSTR 152.38% 1.24% YMAX YieldMax™ Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs Multiple 38.58% 41.16% YMAG YieldMax™ Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs Multiple 39.50% 38.38% ULTY YieldMax™ Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Multiple 116.23% 0.00%

1 All YieldMax™ ETFs shown in the table above (except YMAX, YMAG and ULTY) have a gross expense ratio of 0.99%. YMAX and YMAG have a Management Fee of 0.29% and Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses of 0.99% for a gross expense ratio of 1.28%. “Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses” are indirect fees and expenses that the Fund incurs from investing in the shares of other investment companies, namely other YieldMax™ ETFs. ULTY has a gross expense ratio of 1.24%, but the investment adviser has agreed to a 0.10% fee waiver through at least February 28, 2025.

2 The Distribution Rate shown is as of close on April 22, 2024. The Distribution Rate is the annual yield an investor would receive if the most recently declared distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying such distribution by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF’s most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These Distribution Rates may be caused by unusually favorable market conditions and may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

3 The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended March 31, 2024, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF’s share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

4 Each ETF’s strategy will cap potential gains if its reference asset’s shares increase in value, yet subjects an investor to all potential losses if the reference asset’s shares decrease in value. Such potential losses may not be offset by income received by the ETF.

Each Fund has a limited operating history and while each Fund’s objective is to provide current income, there is no guarantee the Fund will make a distribution. Distributions are likely to vary greatly in amount.

Standardized Performance

Prospectus

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 378-0717.

Tidal Financial Group is the adviser for all YieldMax™ ETFs and ZEGA Financial is their sub-adviser.

Risk Disclosures (Unless stated otherwise, the noted risks below apply to all YieldMax ETFs referenced above)

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Applicable only to YBIT: Bitcoin ETP Risk. The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Bitcoin ETP. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of the Bitcoin ETP, even though it does not. Bitcoin ETPs are subject, but not limited, to significant risk and heightened volatility. An investor in a Bitcoin ETP may lose their entire investment. Bitcoin ETPs are not suitable for all investors. In addition, not all Bitcoin ETPs are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Those Bitcoin ETPs that are not registered under such statute are therefore not subject to the same regulations as exchange traded products that are so registered.

Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s call writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the underlying reference asset and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer time periods. Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund’s counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members. Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions. Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events. Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current monthly income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next. High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund’s holdings. Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions. Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the underlying reference asset over the Call Period. Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security (ARKK, TSLA, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, META, GOOGL, NFLX, COIN, MSFT, DIS, XOM, JPM, AMD, PYPL, SQ, MRNA, AI, MSTR, Bitcoin ETP), may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Investors in the Fund will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions, if any, with respect to the Fund’s underlying reference asset.

Holdings

As of April 22, 2024, the YieldMax™ Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF: (i) does not hold a position in any Bitcoin ETP (ii) does not hold a position in Bitcoin or any other digital assets; (iii) does not hold derivatives that track the performance of Bitcoin or any other digital assets; and (iv) does not hold or seek direct exposure to the current “spot” or cash price of Bitcoin. Any such holdings in such fund were 0.00% as of such date.

YieldMax™ ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Tidal Financial Group, YieldMax™ ETFs or ZEGA Financial.

