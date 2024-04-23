Skye Bioscience to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel classes of therapeutic drugs that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that Chief Executive Officer & Chair Punit Dhillon and other members of Skye’s executive team will present the company and its programs in obesity and glaucoma at the following investment conferences:



Conference Details

BTIG Obesity Day

Date: May 8, 2024

Location: Virtual

Panel: 12:00-12:50 PM (ET), “CB1 Axis Therapies for Obesity”

Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

Date: May 13-14

Location: New York City

Presentation: Monday, May 13, 11:30 AM (ET)

1x1 meetings

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: June 5th to 6th, 2024

Location: New York City

Presentation and 1x1 meetings

To register for these events, request a meeting or for more details, please contact your sales representative at the respective firms.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of the endocannabinoid system to treat diseases with metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic processes. Backed by leading life science venture investors, Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with significant clinical and commercial differentiation. Nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that inhibits peripheral CB1, showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile in a Phase 1 study. Skye plans to start a Phase 2 clinical trial in obesity comparing monotherapy and combination arms of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist in mid-2024. Enrollment has been completed for a Phase 2 clinical trial of SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion, a CB1 agonist currently being studied in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Topline data for this study is expected in Q2 2024. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyebioscience.com.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

ir@skyebioscience.com

(858) 410-0266

LifeSci Advisors, Mike Moyer

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

617-308-4306

Media Inquiries

LifeSci Communications, Michael Fitzhugh

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com

(628) 234-3889

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This letter contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, the timing of clinical trials, and commercialization of cannabinoid-derived therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “plans,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Skye’s most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.