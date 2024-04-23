Panelite releases product lines for Peterbilt 589

CAMBRIDGE, Ont., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic stainless steel accessory manufacturer Panelite, part of High Bar Brands' portfolio of brands, has released several new products designed specifically for the all-new Peterbilt 589.

Panelite engineers worked for the past year to design and develop fender guards, bug deflectors, sunvisors, cab and sleeper panels, and air cleaner light bars for the highly anticipated Peterbilt 589.

"As the undisputed segment leader for quality, Panelite products are designed to withstand North America's weather and the challenging conditions drivers encounter from coast to coast," said Colin Thur, High Bar Brands National Sales Manager, Truck OEM.

Panelite is known for OEM-fit quality parts using only the highest quality 304 material, which combines durability with a luxurious look that Peterbilt owners love.

"The new model 589 brings all of the latest technology to market yet delivers that throwback iconic appearance that has made Peterbilt the most coveted truck on the road," Thur said. "Panelite's quality not only complements but enhances the 589's style and elegance."

"Panelite products are designed by people who are passionate about what they do and the industry we serve," said HBB Project Engineer Mat Tondat. "This translates to our products, as even the tiniest details are thought through before the parts hit the market."

The new Panelite products designed specifically for the Peterbilt 589 are on the company's website and available at distributors across North America.

Learn more at panelite.com.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our Portfolio includes Minimizer, Premier Mfg., Dieter's Accessories, Panelite, and Viking Sales. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America, Central America, and South America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a powerful distribution network and supported by an in-house sales and marketing engine. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network to the end user. Our employees are afforded best-in-class operations and equipment, creating powerful production facilities and an efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

Attachment