Xometry to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-powered tech marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on May 9, 2024.
Xometry will host its conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time). In addition to its press release announcing its first quarter 2024 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com.
Xometry, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call
- Thursday, May 9, 2024
- 8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific
- Please dial (888) 596-4144 (US/CAN) or (646) 968-2525 (International) to listen to the call
- To register please use the following Conference ID 2007915
- You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call
The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.
About Xometry
Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the $2 trillion manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.
