Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches ‘Access The Vote’ Campaign to Amplify Rights of Accessible Voting

Washington, D.C., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is proud to announce the launch of its latest MDA Advocacy initiative, the ‘Access The Vote’ Campaign, which will empower the neuromuscular disease community and the broader disability community to exercise their fundamental right to participate in the upcoming election on November 5, 2024. Resources and materials in preparation to vote are available at MDA.org/Vote.

“Empowering MDA advocates and the broader neuromuscular disease community with the information they need to cast their ballots this November election exemplifies Muscular Dystrophy Association’s commitment to ensuring our community's voice is heard loud and clear by decision makers. Every individual has the power of their vote to create positive change and support what is most important to them,” said Paul Melmeyer, Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Advocacy, MDA. “With our ‘Access The Vote’ Campaign, we are continuing our work towards a more inclusive and accessible world, where everyone has the opportunity to participate fully in the electoral process.”

The MDA ‘Access The Vote’ Campaign is designed to educate, engage, and empower individuals to participate fully in the electoral process. Through core messages focusing on the power of an individual’s vote, creating a voting plan, and overcoming barriers to vote, MDA aims to make voting more accessible and inclusive for all. Watch the video here.

Elections Impact Our Future

The ‘Access The Vote’ Campaign provides people with the power to make an impact through their vote. Policy decisions influence daily life for members of the neuromuscular disease community. Participation in elections helps to choose the decision-makers who determine:

Access to care

Development of therapeutics

Accessibility and independence

Advocates have made significant efforts to secure legal protections that ensure every individual’s right to vote is exercised and that it is done so with ease of navigation, sense of purpose, and confidence. Many states have accommodations that allow you to vote more easily and the ‘Access The Vote’ Campaign helps people make a plan to vote on election day. The ‘Access The Vote’ Campaign addresses frequently asked questions at MDA.org/Vote providing essential information on polling place accessibility, voting options, and voter rights for people living with disabilities.

Free registration for MDA Advocacy Institute: The Power of Your Vote, April 30, 7pm ET

MDA Advocacy will provide educational information for neuromuscular disease advocates about the structure, function, and operation of the federal government, and why your vote has the power to impact your everyday life. As voting is a cornerstone of democracy, this event will empower attendees to harness the power of their fundamental right to vote. Chelsey Cartwright from the League of Women Voters (LWV) will share ways people can get engaged in the electoral process. These resources will be shared during MDA Advocacy Institute: The Power of Your Vote on April 30, at 7pm ET. The event will be moderated by Shaun Hill, Manager of Public Policy and Advocacy, MDA. Registration is free and open to all interested advocates, community members, and others. Register for the MDA Advocacy Institute here.

