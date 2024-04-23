Safe and Green Development Corp Launches XENE Home AI Platform

MIAMI, Fla, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD)(“SG DevCo” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Xene Home Platform has launched.

XENE is designed to assist customers, including buyers and sellers, real estate agents, lawyers, accountants and title companies in many facets of various real estate transactions by enhancing the transaction process with cost-efficiencies and dramatically reduced transaction fees in a range of just 1.99% to 3.99%. This lower cost, in of itself is expected to provide a cost-effective pathway to homeownership and a process that puts consumers back in the driver’s seat. Real estate investors and prospective home buyers and sellers who register for membership to the XENE Home Platform will secure access to XENE's foreclosure listings and 'Buy It Now' properties, designed to provide a strategic edge in property investment. Licensed real estate professionals who join the Xene Home Platform will gain access to premium exclusive listings, dedicated buyers, traditional leads, and exclusive training/certification tools, all of which are intended to enhance such professional’s portfolio and expand their business reach.

The website is www.xenehome.com

The Company plans to introduce continuous advancements in AI technology, beginning with AI-assisted listing tools, document interpretation, and image enhancement capabilities. The Company intends to progressively unveil new functionalities that redefine the technological landscape of real estate through updates and new solutions. The two first tools to be released later this week to members of the platform are the AI Lister and the AI.

Matthew A. Barstow, SVP of Innovation at SG Devco stated, “After months of continued research and development, combined with extensive testing and tweeks, I am excited and pleased to get to this point and have an official launch. We believe this platform goes above and beyond bringing a product to market, changing the way real estate transactions will be considered and closed. We believe aggregating information such as foreclosures in an easy manner will be invaluable to home buyers and investors.”

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel. The thesis of development is to build strong, innovative and green, single or multifamily projects across all income and asset classesAdditionally, a majority owned-subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a proptech company that has created the XENE Home Platform. It is powered by advanced AI technology which aims to decentralize the real estate marketplace, creating an all-in-one solution that brings banks, institutions, home builders, clients, agents, vendors, gig workers, and insurers into a seamlessly integrated and structured AI-driven environment.

More information about SG DevCo can be found at www.sgdevco.com .

