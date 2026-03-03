RenX Enterprises Secures Green Waste Removal Purchase Order and Expands Services in the Tampa Market

MIAMI, FL, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX (“RenX” or the “Company”), a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company, today announced that it has secured a purchase order for green waste removal services with a major multi-location landscaping services provider in the Tampa, Florida market.

Under this purchase order, the Company provides transportation and disposal services for green waste debris, including brush, wood waste, palm, stumps, and root balls, utilizing its in-house fleet of semi-trailers and grapple trucks. Importantly, the inbound organic material collected through these engagements can be used additional feedstock for the Company’s compost and sustainable soil products, and is expected to generate outbound revenue opportunities and support higher utilization of the Company’s processing facility. As the Company continues to scale its inbound material streams, this feedstock is also expected to serve as input for the planned Microtec milling system, further enhancing the Company’s ability to produce engineered growing media with defined specifications.

The Company has completed its initial purchase order, a five-trailer pickup completed in early February 2026, and has since received a second purchase order for three additional trailer loads. All collected organic material is transported to the Company’s permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, where it is processed into value-added compost and sustainable soil products.

“This new customer relationship validates our service model and, we believe, reflects the growing demand for reliable, professional green waste removal in the Tampa Bay region,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises Corp. “Every load of green waste we pick up not only generates hauling revenue, but also feeds our compost and soil products pipeline, creating a potential dual revenue stream from each engagement. As we prepare to deploy the Microtec system, growing our inbound feedstock base is critical to ensure we can fully utilize such technology at scale.”

This purchase order is part of a broader strategy to expand the Company’s waste hauling and organic material recovery services across the greater Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida markets. By building a diversified customer base of commercial landscaping, land clearing, and municipal clients, the Company aims to grow both inbound feedstock volumes and outbound product sales while generating revenue streams that support long-term growth.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions and include statements regarding the inbound organic material being collected generating outbound revenue opportunities and supporting higher utilization of the Company’s processing facility, continuing to scale the Company’s inbound material streams, the feedstock serving as input for the planned Microtec milling system, further enhancing the Company’s ability to produce engineered growing media with defined specifications, the new customer relationship reflecting the growing demand for reliable, professional green waste removal in the Tampa Bay region, preparing to deploy the Microtec system, ensuring the Company can fully utilize the Microtec technology at scale, the strategy to expand the Company’s waste hauling and organic material recovery services across the greater Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida markets, building a diversified customer base of commercial landscaping, land clearing, and municipal clients, increasing both inbound feedstock volumes and outbound product sales, while generating revenue streams that support the long-term growth, the Company’s technology-enabled approach allowing it to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications, shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, and monetizing the Company’s portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to retain and expand its customer relationships, the ability to secure additional purchase orders in the Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida markets, competition in the waste hauling and organic materials processing industries, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy and operate the Microtec milling system, fluctuations in demand for green waste removal services and processed soil products, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

