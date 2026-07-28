RenX Enterprises Launches Land Clearing Division and Wins First Purchase Order

MIAMI, FL, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of its land clearing division and the receipt of the division's first purchase order. The purchase order was issued by a regional land development company and covers land clearing services at a project site in Florida. Work under the purchase order is expected to commence shortly.

The land clearing division captures value on both sides of the same material stream. The Company is paid a service fee to clear and remove vegetation, stumps, and woody debris, material that would otherwise represent a disposal cost. The recovered organic material is then transported to the Company's 80+ acre processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, where it becomes feedstock for the Company's mulch and compost production and, following the planned deployment of the Microtec system, its engineered soils and substrate products. Every acre cleared generates service revenue today and lower-cost raw material for mulch and compost production tomorrow. This is the same two-sided ton economics that anchors the Company's vertically integrated model.

The division also changes the shape of the Company's revenue base. Demand for compost, mulch, and growing media concentrates around planting and landscaping seasons, while land clearing is driven by construction and site-development schedules that run throughout the year. Fee-based clearing revenue is therefore expected to arrive in the quarters where demand for the Company’s compost, mulch, and growing media is seasonally lighter, smoothing the cadence of the Company's revenue streams as the division scales.

Land clearing demand in Southwest Florida remains supported by sustained residential and commercial development activity. The division is equipped with the Company's Komptech Crambo 6000, a high-capacity dual-shaft industrial shredder that reduces cleared vegetation, stumps, and woody debris on site, allowing the division to process material where it is cleared rather than hauling it away whole.

“Every acre we clear pays us twice. The customer pays for the service, and the material we haul off that site goes straight into our Myakka City platform as feedstock instead of into a landfill. Just as important, this work follows construction calendars, not planting calendars. It earns in the months when soil products are quiet. This division was a natural extension of equipment we operate and own and the personnel we already employ,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises Corp.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a biomass recycling, logistics, and real estate company operating a vertically integrated environmental services platform focused on the engineered soils, organic recycling, and bulk materials logistics industries. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking, including statements regarding the expected commencement and completion of work under the purchase order; the land clearing division's ability to secure additional purchase orders; the expectation that fee-based clearing revenue will complement the seasonality of the Company's compost, mulch, and growing media sales and smooth the cadence of the Company's revenue streams; the use of recovered organic material as feedstock for the Company's mulch and compost production and its planned engineered soils and substrate products; commissioning the Microtec organic waste processing unit for expected operation in the second half of 2026; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations to manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; and monetizing the Company's portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company's ability to perform under the purchase order, including equipment availability, weather, and site conditions; the Company's ability to grow the land clearing division and secure additional customers; the quality and suitability of recovered material as processing feedstock; the Company's ability to deploy the Microtec mill and commence commercial production as planned; the Company's reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media products; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; general economic and market conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For Media and IR inquiries please contact:

info@renxent.com