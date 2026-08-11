RenX Enterprises' Microtec Mill Is on the Water, and Shareholders Can Track it Live

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) today announced that its licensed Microtec milling system has departed the Port of Hamburg, Germany aboard the vessel NYK Meteor and is now in ocean transit to the Port of Miami, with arrival expected in mid-August. Following customs clearance, the system will be transported to the Company's 80+ acre processing facility in Myakka City, Florida for installation and commissioning, which remains on schedule for the second half of 2026.

In keeping with the Company's commitment to verifiable disclosure, RenX has made the shipment's progress publicly viewable. Shareholders and interested parties can follow the mill's journey in real time through the public tracking portal maintained by the Company's freight forwarder: https://public.visibility.hellmann.com/shipment/S2601818473.

The tracking information at the link above is generated and maintained by the third-party freight forwarder. The Company does not control, adopt, or undertake any obligation to update that information, and estimated dates shown on the portal are the forwarder's estimates, not statements of the Company.

The Microtec system is the centerpiece of the Company's transition from traditional waste-to-value operations toward the production of engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications. Arrival of the mill begins the next sequence of milestones for the Company: delivery to Myakka City, installation, commissioning, and first milled product.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a biomass recycling, logistics, and real estate company operating a vertically integrated environmental services platform focused on the engineered soils, organic recycling, and bulk materials logistics industries. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking, including statements regarding the expected arrival of the Microtec milling system at the Port of Miami and subsequent delivery to the Company's Myakka City facility; the expected timing of installation and commissioning of the system in the second half of 2026; the sequence of milestones following arrival, including first milled product; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations to manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements; and monetizing the Company’s portfolio legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include ocean transit, port, customs, and inland transportation delays outside the Company's control; the accuracy of third-party tracking and scheduling information; the Company's ability to complete installation and commissioning of the Microtec mill and commence commercial production as planned; the Company's reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media products; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; general economic and market conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

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info@renxent.com