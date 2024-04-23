VCI Global Completes YY Group Holding Limited’s IPO on Nasdaq, Securing Another Key Milestone in Its Growth Plan

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, “VCIG”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the successful completion of YY Group Holding Limited’s (“YYGH”) initial public offering (“IPO”) on the Nasdaq Capital Market. With strong specialization in IPO consulting, VCI Global facilitated YYGH’s entire IPO journey, leading to its commencement of trading on Monday with a market capitalization of over $100 million.



YYGH, founded in Singapore, is a data and technology-driven company that specializes in creating enterprise intelligent labor matching services and smart cleaning solutions. Through its subsidiaries, YYGH offers enterprise manpower outsourcing and smart cleaning services, with clients including Ritz-Carlton, McDonald’s, Cainiao Smart Logistics, and others. With fast growing annual revenues exceeding $20m in FY2022, and regional expansion extending its reach from Singapore to Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong, YYGH is poised for rapid expansion across Asia and beyond with the guidance of VCIG.

This IPO represents a significant milestone for VCI Global, generating approximately $5.2 million in revenue and underscoring VCI Global’s revenue and profit growth in the IPO consulting sector, laying the foundation to deliver further IPOs in the US.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to VCI Global for their steadfast support, expertise, and market insights throughout the IPO journey. Their invaluable guidance facilitated our smooth navigation through the complexities of the process. Without them, reaching this significant milestone would have been exceedingly challenging,” said Mike Fu, founder and Chief Executive Officer of YYGH.

“Mike’s passion and proficiency as the founder and CEO have been apparent since the company’s inception in 2010. I’m immensely proud to have worked with Mike and his team in achieving this milestone in their company’s journey. Despite the challenging market for IPOs, we are pleased to have successfully completed this IPO in a timely manner. We are looking forward to completing a dozen IPO deals in the next 12 months,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it focuses on consulting, fintech, AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and gamification. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, our main operations are centered in Asia, with significant visibility across Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. VCIG primarily offers consulting services in capital markets, real estate, AI, and technology. In technology businesses, the company operates a proprietary financing platform that serves companies and individuals, as well as a secured messaging platform serving governments and organizations. We also invest, incubate, accelerate, and commercialize businesses and technologies in AI, robotics, and gamification.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/ .

About YY Group Holding Limited

YY Group Holding Limited is a Singapore-based company dedicated to redefining digital interactions and creating impactful connections in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Rooted in innovation and a commitment to user-centric experiences, YY Circle leverages cutting-edge technology to foster engagement, collaboration, and community building.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact: