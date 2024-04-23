1Kosmos Zero Trust Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule and Additional Contract Vehicles

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and RESTON, Va., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos, the company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has added 1Kosmos solutions for Credential Service Provider (CSP), identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication to its GSA Schedule. This partnership expansion increases the availability of 1Kosmos solutions within the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract.



“As the incidence of phishing and fraudulent activities targeting civilians has increased, agencies continue to transition away from standard password to verified identity MFA,” said Fadi Jarrar, VP Public Sector at 1Kosmos. “1Kosmos’ inclusion on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule enables us to better support Government agencies seeking to adopt innovative Zero Trust technologies and achieve digital modernization.”

1Kosmos addresses fraud and enhances security measures by verifying identities during both new account set-up and login processes, ensuring access is exclusively granted to individuals with authenticated identities while maintaining a seamless user experience. The 1Kosmos platform is a cloud-based service that enables agencies to transition from legacy cybersecurity systems to a Zero Trust approach by eliminating reliance on standard passwords and implementing identity-based MFA protocols. The 1Kosmos platform is certified by Kantara to NIST 800-63-3 and also to FIDO2 and ISO 30107-3 standards, integrating seamlessly with an organization’s existing identity systems to deliver indisputable digital identity proofing, advanced biometrics and passwordless login functionalities.

“The addition of 1Kosmos to Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule reinforces our commitment to bolstering cybersecurity within the Public Sector,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. "Our Government customers are facing an unprecedented rise in identity fraud and phishing attacks, posing a substantial risk to critical services citizens rely on. Through our ongoing collaboration with 1Kosmos and our reseller partners, we aim to provide agencies with additional access to 1Kosmos cutting-edge Zero-Trust solutions.”

1Kosmos offerings are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or 1Kosmos@carahsoft.com; or view this on-demand webinar, “Transforming Digital Government Services for Secure and Equitable Access,” co-hosted by 1Kosmos.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers and residents to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information. 1Kosmos performs millions of authentications daily for government agencies and some of the largest banks, telecommunications, higher education and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Zero Trust, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

