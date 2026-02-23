RAD Security and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI-Driven Security Platform to the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAD Security , a behavioral cloud detection and response company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as RAD Security’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s AI-driven security platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Through our partnership with Carahsoft, we are expanding accessibility to our RAD platform,” said Brooke Motta, CEO and Co-Founder at RAD Security. “By integrating our AI-driven cybersecurity solutions with Carahsoft’s Public Sector expertise, we can deliver optimized visibility, faster threat response and enhanced protection for critical environments. Our RAD platform strengthens safety, efficiency and resilience across Government operations.”

RAD Security’s platform equips agencies with real-time visibility, essential context and automated response capabilities across complex cloud and hybrid environments. The company enables agencies to align with frameworks such as NIST, CIS and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®). The RAD platform:

Verifies context to streamline investigations and help agencies prioritize credible threats.

Strengthens communication by translating complex findings into clear, actionable insights.

Provides searchable historical records to accelerate onboarding for new team members.

Preserves critical information to maintain context and decision history, enhancing operational resilience.

Ensures actions are traceable, reviewable and supported by evidence for informed decision-making.

Enables agencies to scale coverage and automation without increasing headcount.





“RAD Security’s platform provides agencies with advanced automation and analytics tailored for modern cloud and hybrid environments,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “The platform delivers automated control mapping, real-time tracking of sensitive data flows and shareable report generation. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with RAD Security to bring its AI-driven security platform to the Public Sector.”

RAD Security’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or RADsecurity@carahsoft.com . Explore RAD Security’s solutions here .

About RAD Security

RAD Security is the Agentic AI Core that unifies reasoning, context, and automation across your security stack. Built on its heritage in Cloud Detection and Response, the RAD platform empowers organizations to automate with confidence, providing explainable decisions and coordinated action. Recognized as a Cloud Security Innovator in 2025 by Latio.tech and the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, RAD enables security teams to reduce tool sprawl, improve latency from alert to resolution, and maintain clarity across scale. For more information, visit https://www.radsecurity.ai/ and follow RAD on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radsecurity/ .

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

