Algae Products Market: Carotenoids and Blue-Green Algae See Strong Growth

Chicago, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The algae products market is estimated at USD 5.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028. Algae products are a diverse range of items derived from algae, a large and varied group of aquatic organisms that range from microscopic single-celled plants to giant multicellular seaweeds. Algae have been used by humans for centuries for food, medicine, and industrial purposes.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=250538721

Here are some of the most common algae products:

Food: Certain algae species, such as spirulina and chlorella, are consumed as dietary supplements or superfoods due to their high protein, vitamin, and mineral content. They can also be dried and ground into a powder to be added to smoothies, juices, or baked goods.





Certain algae species, such as spirulina and chlorella, are consumed as dietary supplements or superfoods due to their high protein, vitamin, and mineral content. They can also be dried and ground into a powder to be added to smoothies, juices, or baked goods. Food Additives: Agar and carrageenan are thickening and gelling agents extracted from red seaweed. They are commonly used in jellies, puddings, ice cream, and other processed foods.





Agar and carrageenan are thickening and gelling agents extracted from red seaweed. They are commonly used in jellies, puddings, ice cream, and other processed foods. Cosmetics: Algae extracts are used in a variety of skincare products because they contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can help to improve skin health.





Algae extracts are used in a variety of skincare products because they contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can help to improve skin health. Biofuels: Algae are being researched as a potential source of biofuel because they can grow quickly and produce oil.





Algae are being researched as a potential source of biofuel because they can grow quickly and produce oil. Animal Feed: Algae can be a sustainable source of protein for livestock and fish.

Carotenoids: A Natural Source of Antioxidants

The carotenoids segment is poised for significant growth due to rising consumer awareness of the importance of antioxidants. These compounds offer a range of potential health benefits, promoting overall well-being. Algae are a rich source of carotenoids, making them a popular choice for consumers seeking natural alternatives. Furthermore, the food and beverage industry are increasingly using algae-derived carotenoids as natural food colorants, further propelling market expansion.

Blue-Green Algae: Sustainable Source with Diverse Applications

Blue-green algae are expected to witness the fastest growth rate within the algae product market. These organisms are widely found in freshwater and saltwater environments, making them a readily available and sustainable resource for cultivation. Their abundance ensures a consistent supply for commercial production. Beyond their ease of cultivation, blue-green algae contain valuable pigments like chlorophyll and phycocyanin, which contribute to their characteristic blue-green color. These natural pigments are replacing synthetic dyes in the food and beverage industry, driven by the consumer preference for plant-based and natural ingredients.

North America Leads the Market

The North American region currently holds the largest market share for algae products. This dominance can be attributed to the presence of several key players in the industry, including cultivators, processors, and manufacturers. These companies possess significant expertise, infrastructure, and established distribution networks to cater to the growing demand for algae-based products. Their strong market presence and strategic initiatives contribute to the overall market expansion and drive the adoption of algae products across various sectors.

Request Sample Pages of Reports: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=250538721

Key Players in Algae Products Market

DSM (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Corbion (Netherlands)

E.I.D Parry (India)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (US)

Cynotech Corporation (US)

Earthrise Nutritionals, LLC (US)

CP Kelco U.S., Inc (US)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Algea (Norway)

Browse Related Reports:

Omega-3 Market

Hydrocolloids Market

Seaweed Protein Market