Central 1 announces results from 2024 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central 1 Credit Union (“Central 1”) is pleased to announce the resolution set out in the 2024 Annual General Meeting & Meeting Information Notice dated March 22, 2024, for the 2024 Annual General Meeting held on April 16, 2024 (the ''Meeting''), has been approved by its members.
Class A members passed by ordinary resolution the appointment of KPMG as auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of Central 1 at a remuneration to be set by Central 1’s Board of Directors. All but one Class A Member voting on the resolution voted in favour. Voting closed on April 19, 2024 at which time 32 Class A Members had cast their vote.
Central 1 Board of Directors
On April 2, 2024, Central 1 announced the following candidates for its Board of Directors were declared elected or re-elected, all for three-year terms: Barry Delaney (re-elected for a second term) and Brian Harris (elected for a first term) both for the BC Region, and Shawn Good (elected for a first term), and John Klassen (re-elected for a second term) for the Ontario Region. The Board also approved the re-appointment of Penny-Lynn McPherson, an unaffiliated director, for a three-year term.
At the close of the 2024 Annual General Meeting, Central 1’s Board of Directors is composed of the following directors:
|Carolyn Burke
|Penny-Lynn McPherson
|Paul Challinor
|Sunny Sodhi
|Barry Delaney
|Christie Stephenson
|Connie Denesiuk
|Art Van Pelt
|Shawn Good
|Tom Vandeloo
|Brian Harris
|Russell Voutour
|John Klassen
|Cheryl Wallace
|Shelley McDade
At the Board’s reorganization meeting on April 16, 2024, Shelley McDade and Carolyn Burke were re-elected as Board Chair and Vice-Chair respectively, each for a second term of one year.
About Central 1
Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $11.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, Central 1 provides critical services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.
Contacts:
Media
Amanda LeNeve
Interim Head of Communications & Marketing
T: 1-800-661-6813
E: communications@central1.com
Corporate Secretary Office
Wendy Kennish
Corporate Secretary
T: 604-730-6306
E: corporatesecretary@central1.com
Investors
Brent Clode
Chief Investment Officer
T 905-282-8588 or 1-800-661-6813 ext 8588
E bclode@central1.com