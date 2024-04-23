Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion Showcasing Critical DoD & IC Solutions at SOF Week in Tampa, FL on May 6-10, 2024

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 95 of its technology providers at SOF Week 2024 hosted by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation (Global SOF) on May 6-10, 2024, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.
The event is expected to draw more than 15,000 Government officials, international representatives, military experts and industry leaders who will engage in an array of educational sessions, networking opportunities and technology demonstrations. SOF Week serves to showcase USSOCOM’s plans for the future of the force, including its global strategies and capability needs, as well as strengthen the SOF community and highlight new innovative military capabilities.
LEARN:
SOF Week offers a diverse range of programs including keynotes, panel discussions, directorate overviews, executive forums and more. These insightful and interactive sessions provide a window into the world of special operations and the exciting avenues to leverage technology developments as outlined in the session topics below.
- A Collaborative Approach to Rapid Defense Innovation
- Army Futures Command International: Innovation Through Global Partnerships
- Enterprise Information Systems (EIS)
- Joint Warfighting Concept 3.0
- Military and Industry Trailblazers Diversity of Experience and Thought
- Privacy Enhancing Technologies & Digital Hygiene
- SOCOM Pathways for Doing International Business
- Technology as an International SOF Force Multiplier
- The Future of Special Operations
- Training, Tools, and Applications for CMMC
In addition, the show features 1-on-1 meetings, a community corridor with 40 non-profits, professional development sessions, a USSOCOM awards ceremony, the 10th anniversary reception of the Global SOF Foundation and numerous other affiliate events, including a Government-business matchmaking session, concert, charity event and documentary premiere.
Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will be at Carahsoft’s booth #341, conducting interviews with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event. These interviews will be featured on the Fed Gov Today TV Show, airing on Sundays on ABC 7 and Tuesdays on WJLA 24/7, and prominently displayed in a post-event recap article available on the Fed Gov Today website following the conference.
ATTEND:
Monday-Friday, May 6-10, 2024
Tampa Convention Center
141 E Brorein St
Tampa, FL 33602
Directions
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT & ITS PARTNERS:
Reception:
Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft’s networking reception on Wednesday, May 8, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. |18:00-21:00 p.m. at the Florida Aquarium. Register for the reception here.
The Florida Aquarium
701 Channelside Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Directions
Executive Briefings:
Join Carahsoft and its partners for executive briefings May 7th – 9th to hear from:
|
|
|
Connect with leaders from these industry leading companies regarding technology tools, resources and connections. Visit Carahsoft's SOF Week event site for additional details.
ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and 85 technology partners will showcase a full range of cybersecurity, cloud computing, customer experience and engagement, artificial intelligence & machine learning and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #341 at the Tampa Convention Center (TCC) Floors 1 & 3 and the expanded exhibits at the JW Marriott (JWM). Connect with the Carahsoft vendor partners listed below throughout the show floor.
|Partner (#XXX)
|=
|Carahsoft Partner
|Partner (#XXX)
|=
|Carahsoft Partner
|in the Carahsoft Pavilion
|Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion
|AI & Machine Learning
|Cloud Computing
|Cybersecurity
|Geospatial
|DevSecOps
|Zero Trust
To view the interactive show floor map, click here.
JOIN TODAY!
For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the conference visit Carahsoft’s SOF Week event site, or contact Lindsay Renee at (571) 662-3336 or SOFweek@carahsoft.com.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com