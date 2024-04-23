Axalta Irus Mix and Voltatex® 7345 A ECO Wire Enamel Win Silver 2024 Edison Awards™; Low Carbon Footprint Sustainable Coating System with Hyperdur® Primer and Chromadyne® Colorcoat Takes Bronze

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, announced today that it has won three 2024 Edison Awards™. Axalta Irus Mix won silver in the Environmental and Industrial Solutions category. Axalta’s Voltatex® 7345 A ECO Wire Enamel and its Low Carbon Footprint Sustainable Coating System with Hyperdur® Primer and Chromadyne® Colorcoat won silver and bronze, respectively, in the Coatings and Manufacturing category. This is the sixth consecutive year that Axalta has won prestigious Edison Awards™.



“We are honored again to be an Edison Awards™ recipient, as it reflects our company’s focus on innovation,” said Dr. Robert Roop, Axalta's Chief Technology Officer. “These three remarkable solutions further showcase what our innovations can do for our customers. I want to recognize the entire Axalta team for their commitment to innovate smarter surface solutions for better living and a sustainable future."

Edison Awards™ winners were recently announced at the 37th annual Edison Awards event in Fort Myers, Fla. They were chosen as the “best of the best” within their respective categories by some of the world’s top senior business executives, designers, academics, and innovation leaders.

Silver Winner

Axalta Irus Mix is the first fully automated, completely hands-free paint mixing machine that delivers highly accurate color, maximizing efficiency in a body shop. Axalta Irus Mix uses innovative packaging made from 50% recycled plastic with precise dosing lids that dispenses paint without waste, boosting profitability and providing sustainable benefits to Refinish customers.

Silver Winner

Axalta’s Voltatex® 7345 A ECO Wire Enamel is a cresol-free, low hazard insulating varnish for magnet wires in motors, transformers, generators and other electrical devices that drive electrification in many areas of daily life. This high-performance material is easy to process, reduces risk to workers and contributes to an improved carbon footprint.

Bronze Winner

Axalta’s innovative Low Carbon Footprint Sustainable Coating System with Hyperdur® Primer and Chromadyne® Colorcoat reduces energy consumption by up to 21% and decreases CO 2 emissions by up to 5% or 17 Kg per unit produced. This novel, sustainable coating system provides manufacturing flexibility while maintaining superior appearance.

Named after Thomas Edison, the Edison Awards™ have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on X.

