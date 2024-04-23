Amundi: Ordinary general meeting of shareholders, 24th May 2024

Ordinary general meeting of shareholders, 24th May 2024



Arrangements for making preparatory documents

available and consulting them

Paris, 23 April 2024

The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Amundi will be held at 10. a.m. Paris time on Friday, 24th May 2024 at the company’s head office at 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 PARIS.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO, French gazette for compulsory legal announcements) of 19th April 2024 and may be accessed on the company’s website (https://about.amundi.com/general-meetings). The convening notice will be published in the BALO of 3rd May 2024 and will also be made available on the company’s website.

The documents and information relating to the general meeting, including those listed in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, are included in the notice of meeting and in the company’s 2023 Universal Registration Document, also available on the company’s website (http://about.amundi.com)

Other documents and information relating to the general meeting will be kept available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions at the company’s head office at 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris.

For more information, please contact the financial communication department at investor.relations@amundi.com



1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2023, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2022

2 Amundi data as at 31/12/2023

3 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

