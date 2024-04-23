Stride Posts Another Record Quarter

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, today announced its results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights Compared to 2023

  • Revenue of $520.8 million, compared with $470.3 million, driven by continued strong enrollment trends.
  • Income from operations of $88.3 million, compared with $72.2 million.
  • Net income of $69.7 million, compared with $55.5 million.
  • Diluted net income per share of $1.60 compared with $1.30.
  • Adjusted operating income of $96.4 million, compared with $80.2 million. (1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $120.5 million, compared with $103.9 million. (1)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary Financial Metrics

 Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2024/2023 
 2024    2023  $ % 
 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) 
Revenues$520,837 $470,284 $50,553 10.7% 
            
Income from operations 88,313  72,199  16,114 22.3% 
Adjusted operating income (1) 96,410  80,224  16,186 20.2% 
            
Net income 69,687  55,462  14,225 25.6% 
Net income per share, diluted 1.60  1.30  0.30 23.1% 
            
EBITDA (1) 115,297  99,141  16,156 16.3% 
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 120,547  103,886  16,661 16.0% 
            

(1)   To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Nine Month Fiscal 2024 Highlights Compared to 2023

  • Revenue of $1,505.9 million, compared with $1,353.9 million.
  • Income from operations of $175.9 million, compared with $111.6 million.
  • Net income of $141.4 million, compared with $83.5 million.
  • Diluted net income per share of $3.26, compared with $1.96.
  • Adjusted operating income of $206.0 million, compared with $136.6 million. (1)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $278.7 million, compared with $207.4 million. (1)

Nine Month Fiscal 2024 Summary Financial Metrics

 Nine Months Ended March 31, Change 2024/2023 
 2024    2023  $ % 
 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) 
Revenues$1,505,886  1,353,869  152,017 11.2% 
            
Income from operations 175,922  111,553  64,369 57.7% 
Adjusted operating income (1) 206,044  136,597  69,447 50.8% 
            
Net income 141,401  83,495  57,906 69.4% 
Net income per share, diluted 3.26  1.96  1.30 66.3% 
            
EBITDA (1) 257,386  192,209  65,177 33.9% 
Adjusted EBITDA (1) 278,658  207,405  71,253 34.4% 
            

(1)   To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional metrics provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Revenue and Enrollment Data

Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company’s revenues for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended       Nine Months Ended      
  March 31,  Change 2024 / 2023 March 31, Change 2024 / 2023
   2024  2023  $  % 2024  2023  $  %
  (In thousands, except percentages)
                       
General Education $328,894 $289,566 $39,328  13.6% $942,135 $835,989 $106,146  12.7%
Career Learning                      
Middle - High School  167,919  150,772  17,147  11.4%  483,972  430,101  53,871  12.5%
Adult  24,024  29,946  (5,922) (19.8%)  79,779  87,779  (8,000) (9.1%)
Total Career Learning  191,943  180,718  11,225  6.2%  563,751  517,880  45,871  8.9%
Total Revenues $520,837 $470,284 $50,553  10.7% $1,505,886 $1,353,869 $152,017  11.2%
                       


Enrollment Data1

The following table sets forth enrollment data for students in our General Education and Career Learning lines of revenue. Enrollments for General Education and Career Learning only include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, instructional and support services inclusive of administrative support.

  Three Months Ended  Change Nine Months Ended  Change 
  March 31, 2024 / 2023 March 31, 2024 / 2023 
   2024  2023  #  %  2024  2023  #  % 
  (In thousands, except percentages) 
                        
General Education (2)  124.6  114.6  10.0 8.7%  121.9  112.8  9.1 8.1% 
Career Learning (2)(3)  73.8  67.2  6.6 9.8%  72.7  66.0  6.7 10.2% 
Average Enrollment  198.4  181.8  16.6 9.1%  194.6  178.8  15.8 8.8% 
                        

(1)   Enrollments are presented as the average monthly enrollments during the third quarter fiscal year 2024.
(2)   This data includes enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue.
(3)   No enrollments are included in Career Learning for the Adult Learning offerings.


Revenue per Enrollment Data

The following table sets forth revenue per average enrollment data for students for the period indicated. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different.

  Three Months Ended  Change Nine Months Ended  Change
  March 31, 2024 / 2023 March 31, 2024 / 2023
   2024  2023  $  %  2024  2023  $  %
                       
General Education $2,507 $2,332 $175 7.5% $7,298 $6,823 $475 7.0%
Career Learning  2,272  2,237  35 1.6%  6,652  6,500  152 2.3%
                       


Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $570.7 million, compared with $545.5 million reported at June 30, 2023.

Capital expenditures for three months ended March 31, 2024 were $16.3 million, compared to $15.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, and were comprised of ($0.2) million of property and equipment, $11.7 million of capitalized software development and $4.8 million of capitalized curriculum development.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is raising its adjusted operating and tightening its revenue forecast for the full year fiscal 2024:

  • Revenue in the range of $2.025 billion to $2.040 billion.
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $60 million to $65 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software, and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.
  • Effective tax rate of 24% to 26%.
  • Adjusted operating income in the range of $280 million to $290 million. (1)

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/945956563. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the conference ID number 8901384. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be posted at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/945956563 as soon as it is available.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Through K12, Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com.

Financial Statements

STRIDE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  March 31, March 31,
     2024    2023    2024    2023
  (In thousands except share and per share data)
Revenues  $520,837  $470,284  $1,505,886  $1,353,869 
Instructional costs and services  319,508   295,032   930,495   878,880 
Gross margin  201,329   175,252   575,391   474,989 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  113,016   103,053   399,469   363,436 
Income from operations   88,313   72,199   175,922   111,553 
Interest expense, net  (2,404)  (2,206)  (6,494)  (6,334)
Other income, net  7,678   4,587   19,381   9,594 
Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments  93,587   74,580   188,809   114,813 
Income tax expense  (24,657)  (19,525)  (48,383)  (30,878)
Income (loss) from equity method investments  757   407   975   (440)
Net income attributable to common stockholders $69,687  $55,462  $141,401  $83,495 
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:            
Basic $1.63  $1.31  $3.32  $1.98 
Diluted $1.60  $1.30  $3.26  $1.96 
Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts:            
Basic  42,684,561   42,375,480   42,581,869   42,237,056 
Diluted  43,655,841   42,714,090   43,389,903   42,652,223 
             



STRIDE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
  March 31,  June 30,
     2024    2023
     (audited)
  (In thousands except share and per share data)
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $376,577  $410,807 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $34,852 and $30,031  577,792   463,722 
Inventories, net  21,038   36,716 
Prepaid expenses  40,127   24,817 
Other current assets  193,547   129,137 
Total current assets   1,209,081   1,065,199 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  57,725   69,508 
Property and equipment, net  57,213   52,332 
Capitalized software, net  83,320   83,465 
Capitalized curriculum development costs, net  51,451   50,787 
Intangible assets, net  64,668   74,771 
Goodwill  246,676   246,676 
Deferred tax asset  14,773   8,776 
Deposits and other assets  107,306   109,152 
Total assets  $1,892,213  $1,760,666 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $37,156  $48,854 
Accrued liabilities  67,671   76,626 
Accrued compensation and benefits  62,383   57,426 
Deferred revenue  70,907   76,159 
Current portion of finance lease liability  30,991   35,621 
Current portion of operating lease liability  12,853   14,449 
Total current liabilities   281,961   309,135 
Long-term finance lease liability  29,920   21,278 
Long-term operating lease liability  48,418   59,425 
Long-term debt  414,271   413,035 
Other long-term liabilities  14,436   10,497 
Total liabilities   789,006   813,370 
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding      
Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,586,413 and 48,339,048 shares issued; and 43,251,670 and 43,004,305 shares outstanding, respectively  4   4 
Additional paid-in capital  709,997   695,480 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (42)  (35)
Retained earnings  495,730   354,329 
Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost  (102,482)  (102,482)
Total stockholders’ equity   1,103,207   947,296 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  $1,892,213  $1,760,666 
       



STRIDE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
  Nine Months Ended
  March 31,
     2024    2023
  (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $141,401  $83,495 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense  81,464   80,656 
Stock-based compensation expense  21,272   15,196 
Deferred income taxes  (4,629)  2,982 
Provision for credit losses  18,895   5,939 
Amortization of fees on debt  1,236   1,200 
Noncash operating lease expense  11,055   11,039 
Other  1,444   (2,015)
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (133,144)  (61,949)
Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets  (2,763)  (9,966)
Accounts payable  (11,585)  (26,101)
Accrued liabilities  (9,875)  (6,455)
Accrued compensation and benefits  4,834   (19,130)
Operating lease liability  (11,695)  (8,602)
Deferred revenue and other liabilities  (1,315)  39,931 
Net cash provided by operating activities   106,595   106,220 
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchase of property and equipment  (1,500)  (3,579)
Capitalized software development costs  (30,130)  (32,574)
Capitalized curriculum development costs  (13,534)  (12,798)
Sale of other investments     60 
Acquisition of assets     (1,409)
Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions  (693)  (1,377)
Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities  107,020   66,204 
Purchases of marketable securities  (162,179)  (85,289)
Net cash used in investing activities   (101,016)  (70,762)
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repayments on finance lease obligations  (32,212)  (31,238)
Payments of contingent consideration     (7,024)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     20 
Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding  (7,597)  (12,936)
Net cash used in financing activities   (39,809)  (51,178)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (34,230)  (15,720)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period  410,807   389,398 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $376,577  $373,678 
       


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

  • Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.
  • EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:

  • as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and
  • in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.


Third Quarter and Nine Months Fiscal Year 2024

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income

 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (In thousands)
Income from operations$88,313 $72,199 $175,922 $111,553
Amortization of intangible assets 2,847  3,280  8,850  9,848
Stock-based compensation expense 5,250  4,745  21,272  15,196
Adjusted operating income 96,410  80,224  206,044  136,597
        


Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

         
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Nine Months Ended March 31,  
  2024   2023   2024   2023  
 (In thousands) 
Net income$69,687  $55,462  $141,401  $83,495  
Interest expense, net 2,404   2,206   6,494   6,334  
Other income, net (7,678)  (4,587)  (19,381)  (9,594) 
Income tax expense 24,657   19,525   48,383   30,878  
(Income) loss from equity method investments (757)  (407)  (975)  440  
Depreciation and amortization 26,984   26,942   81,464   80,656  
EBITDA 115,297   99,141   257,386   192,209  
Stock-based compensation expense 5,250   4,745   21,272   15,196  
Adjusted EBITDA$120,547  $103,886  $278,658  $207,405  
         


Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited)

 Year Ended June 30, 2024
 Low High
 (In millions)
Income from operations$240.5 $247.0
Stock-based compensation expense 28.0  31.0
Amortization of intangible assets 11.5  12.0
Adjusted operating income$280.0 $290.0
    

 