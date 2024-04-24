Mirasol Resources Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTC: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 3,887,552 Units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.60 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,332,531.20. (the “Offering”). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1/2) non-transferable common share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.80 for a period of twelve (12) months from closing of the Offering.



Proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration, including drilling, at the Company’s flagship assets in Chile and Argentina and for general corporate purposes.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period.

Three directors and one senior officer of the Company participated in the financing and were issued an aggregate of 1,076,000 Units under the Offering. Accordingly, these subscriptions each constituted a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The issuance of the Units to the related parties was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 under the exemption in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 in that the Company’s shares are not listed on a specified market, and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 under the exemption in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities issued to the related parties did not exceed 25% of the Company market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any US state securities laws.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company with 20 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at the flagship Sobek Copper-Gold project located in the Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District of northeast Chile and controls 100% of the high-grade Virginia Silver Deposit in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. Mirasol also continues to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and to policies linked to pandemics, social and environmental related matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Mirasol disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

