Enlight Research analysed INVL Technology’s financial results for 2023

Enlight Research published an analysis of the 2023 financial results of INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses.

The report by Enlight Research states that, due to the growth of its portfolio companies’ sales and EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) in 2023, INVL Technology’s net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 14% during the year to EUR 3.61. It said the company’s NAV discount rose to a historic high of about 40%.

Enlight Research raised its base case fair value per share for INVL Technology to EUR 3.79 (from EUR 3.34 previously).

Enlight Research provides private and institutional investors with equity research that they can use to form their own investment decisions. The company makes its reports available to all investors free of charge, also encouraging investors to use a range of research, both commissioned and traditional, to guide their investment decisions. Its senior analysts have at least 20 years of experience writing research reports.

The Enlight Research analysis commissioned by INVL Technology does not constitute investment research. The report was prepared for informational purposes and cannot be considered an offer to buy or sell shares. The responsibility for such a decision lies with the investor.

INVL Technology manages NRD Cyber Security (a cybersecurity company), Novian (a Baltic IT company) and NRD Companies (a GovTech company).

INVL Technology is a closed-end investment company traded on the secondary list of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (INC1L). It is managed by INVL Asset Management. INVL Technology’s investments will be realised by 14 July 2026, the proceeds will be paid out to shareholders, and the fund will be wound down.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

INVL Technology Managing Partner

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

