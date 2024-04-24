Prosafe SE: Q1 2024 results and webcast on May 8, 2024

Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2024 results on May 8, 2024, at approximately 07:00 a.m. CET. The Q1 2024 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com.

Terje Askvig, CEO, and Reese McNeel, CFO, will, on the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET, present the results at Pareto Securities, Dronning Mauds gate 3, 0115 Oslo. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com.

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com.

Stavanger, 24 April 2024

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 90 / +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186



