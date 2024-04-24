Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 19 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
24 April 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 17 – 23 April 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|132,300
|291,065,948
|17 April 2024
|4,000
|2,216.91
|8,867,640
|18 April 2024
|3,000
|2,205.99
|6,617,970
|19 April 2024
|4,000
|2,194.80
|8,779,200
|22 April 2024
|3,000
|2,246.25
|6,738,750
|23 April 2024
|2,000
|2,277.86
|4,555,720
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|148,300
|326,625,228
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 208,588 B shares corresponding to 0.96 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 – 23 April 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments