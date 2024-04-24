Amesite Launches Revolutionary NurseMagic™ App in Beta to Empower 5.2 Million Nurses with AI Tools

DETROIT, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, today announced the beta release of NurseMagic™, an innovative and proprietary app designed for nurses. This new web app uses AI to provide helpful and easy-to-use tools for over 5.2 million nurses, making their daily tasks easier and more efficient. Additionally, with its status as a Joint Provider with PACE, also offers convenient, accredited continuing education (CE) programs to nurses on the app, enabling them to meet requirements for licensure.



NurseMagic™ features include:

MedDecode: Quickly translates medical terms into simple language.

Professional Email Generator: Creates practical work emails quickly.

CareTalk: Assists nurses in talking to patients effectively and with compassion.

Wellness Break: Coaches nurses on taking effective breaks during the day.

MedExplainer: Enables nurses to explain medical practices to patients.

Image-to-Text: Converts images to text for easy reading and communication.

MedUverse: Offers key information about medications.

NurseTea: Collects instant feedback through surveys that are shared with the community.

To request an invitation to participate in the NurseMagic™ Beta, nurses can visit this site: https://www.nursemagic.ai/

Sai Nittala, Senior AI Manager at Amesite, emphasizes the collaborative role of AI in healthcare: “AI is a partner in the nursing field, enhancing the valuable human elements of nursing care with powerful technology. NurseMagic™ is developed with the vision that AI supports nurses, allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on routine tasks, thereby enriching their professional practice on a daily basis.”

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, said, “Launching apps enables us to directly reach much larger audiences. We want to equip every nurse on the planet with tools that deliver immediate, qualified information, and address the demands on their time while leveraging their expertise. We intend to partner in this sector as we provide professional learning right on the app, and plan to have more announcements as we roll out additional features.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic™, Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

MJ Clyburn

TraDigital IR

clyburn@tradigitalir.com

