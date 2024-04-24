DriveItAway Micro-Lease App and Platform Now Available for Car Dealers with Credit Line Options Provided by Westlake Fleet

Philadelphia, PA, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Automotive Retail Car Dealers can Use the Turnkey DriveItAway App and Software Platform, with Fleet Credit Line Options by Westlake Fleet, part of Westlake Financial, to Provide All Prospects, Regardless of Down Payment or Credit History, the Ability to Choose a Vehicle and “Drive It Away” with a Micro-Lease with Terms Established by the Dealer



The DriveItAway Platform Enables Customers Rejected for a Regular Vehicle Purchase Finance or Lease, to Drive, and then Buy, a Quality Vehicle, Allowing Dealers to Recover Sales that Would Be Lost, Gain Market Share, and Immediately Turn High Vehicle Carrying Costs into Instant Revenue, Financed by Westlake Fleet

With the DriveItAway SaaS Retail App and Platform, and Credit Lines Offered by Westlake Fleet, DriveItAway Now Can Further its Mission to Solve the Personal Transportation Problem of Entry Level Employees in the U.S. and Scale Expansion of its Partnership with Partners Personnel to Offer Its Micro-Lease Program to 20,000+ Employees Throughout the Nation, as its Partnered Dealers Add Inventory and Service Nationwide





DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway” OTC Marketplace: DWAY), an automotive industry leader in new digital mobility platforms with its unique “micro-lease to purchase” technology, continues to gain traction and visibility in its mission to enable all to drive, and then buy, affordable quality personal transportation, announces today the offering of its retail app, software platform, and lead base to all interested automotive dealers, combined with fleet credit line financing offered by Westlake Fleet, part of Westlake Financial, one of the largest privately held finance companies in the United States.

DriveItAway recently announced the national expansion of its Partnership with Partners Personnel, one of the largest and the fastest growing staffing companies in the U.S., to give all employees access to quality personal transportation on its micro-lease to purchase platform, regardless of down payment or credit score, solving one of the biggest problems in entry-level employment today, the lack of transportation to get to work.

The resulting positive response and demand for the DriveItAway program following the announcement nationwide has been overwhelming, requiring more vehicles on the platform for customers, and the company is now encouraging dealers to partner up and use its app and platform as a SaaS, offering the DriveItAway micro-lease program to satisfy this demand, and their own showroom customers who may not meet down payment or credit requirements for conventional vehicle financing.

A critical element for a dealer to use the DriveItAway SaaS platform and benefit from the national demand is fleet financing, while the cars are on the micro-lease program paid for by the driver. Westlake Fleet, part of Westlake Financial, now will provide funding options to DriveItAway SaaS platform dealers allowing for easy scale and implementation.

“This marks a new milestone for DriveItAway, and our micro-lease platform, which has the potential to offer hundreds of thousands of prospects now shut out of the market a quality used vehicle,” says John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway Holdings, Inc., “In addition to dealers serving their own customers who might not qualify for a car loan, given more difficult conventional financing requirements, our partnership with Partners Personnel has now given us overwhelming nationwide demand for our micro-lease solution, so now is the time for the rapid expansion of our SaaS solution for all car dealers throughout the United States, to satisfy these customers. Adds Possumato, “vital to dealers who want to expand sales and market share with the DriveItAway program is vehicle credit line funding to scale in volume, and there is no better national company to do this than Westlake Fleet, part of Westlake Financial, the leader in the industry – we are very proud today to announce Westlake Fleet credit line options to our dealers for our DriveItAway Micro-Lease Program”





About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ micro lease platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new electric vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative.





