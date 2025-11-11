Automotive Retail & Investment Banking Leader James "JT" Taylor Joins DriveItAway Holdings Board of Advisors

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC Marketplace: DWAY) (“DriveItAway” or the “Company”), a leader in digital mobility and flexible vehicle lease-to-own platforms, today announced that James “JT” Taylor, Managing Partner at Accrual Equity Partners (AEP), has joined the Company’s Board of Advisors.

Taylor brings four decades of leadership spanning automotive retail, OEM strategy, and investment banking. At AEP, he partners with portfolio companies to accelerate growth, integrate technology, and deploy capital to create value for businesses and investors. He serves on AEP’s Board of Advisors and chairs the Investment Committee.

Prior to AEP, Taylor was Managing Director, Automotive at Truist Securities, where he built and led the Automotive Retail practice within the Consumer & Retail Investment Banking Group—advising public and private clients on M&A, equity and debt capital raises, and strategic financial structuring. Before Truist, he led The Presidio Group’s investment banking practice for automotive retail.

Taylor’s operating depth includes OEM and dealership leadership: he led product planning for Toyota Motor Sales North America, was among the first employees on the Lexus launch team, served as dealer principal and operating partner across large, successful dealerships, and advised the largest Toyota distributor in the world.

“JT uniquely bridges Wall Street and Main Street—investment banking rigor with hands-on dealership and OEM execution,” said John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway Holdings. “I’ve known JT for many years; he’s an industry standout and an incredible person. His counsel will accelerate our sales scaling, strengthen our capital markets posture, and help us advance toward our goal of a Nasdaq uplisting.”

“DriveItAway addresses a real mobility gap with a technology-enabled lease-to-own program that expands access to personal transportation to those who need it most, as well as opening up new profit pools for franchise dealers,” said JT Taylor. “I’m excited to help John and the team execute national expansion—growing market share, dealer partnerships, and capitalization—as the Company advances to its next phase.”

About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DWAY) is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform enabling franchise dealers to sell more vehicles through seamless eCommerce with an exclusive lease-to-own, app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a turnkey program—proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, training, and dealer enablement—to launch quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities, expanding sales and market share.

