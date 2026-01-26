DriveItAway Holdings Accelerates National Scale with Free2move - Launches 8 New Cities in January, Now Operating in 21 Major U.S. Markets

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc . (OTC Marketplace: DWAY) (“DriveItAway” or the “Company”), a digital mobility platform delivering flexible lease-to-own and subscription-to-ownership solutions through franchised dealers, today announced the launch of operations in eight additional major U.S. markets, bringing its national footprint to twenty-one active metropolitan regions in just over twelve months.

This expansion follows the Company’s December rollout of nine new cities and is driven by the accelerating national deployment of its co-branded mobility platform, Free2move Powered by DriveItAway, developed in partnership with Free2move — the global mobility subsidiary of Stellantis. The partnership provides industrial-scale infrastructure, dealer integration, fleet alignment, and operational leverage, enabling rapid, disciplined national growth.

DriveItAway’s flexible lease/subscription service, designed to remove traditional barriers such as down payments, minimum credit thresholds, and long-term contractual lock-ins, will launch in the following markets:

Dallas

Houston

San Antonio

Austin

Phoenix

Nashville

Seattle

Portland

This rollout leverages an industrial-scale SaaS infrastructure, automating the friction between dealer inventory feeds and consumer demand for immediate vehicle access.

The offering is supported by DriveItAway’s proprietary architecture, telematics-driven risk management, and dealer-integrated operating platform, allowing customers to access transportation immediately while building structured pathways toward ownership.

The January expansion is not merely a geographic milestone; it is definitive proof of standardized unit economics being replicated across diverse US markets.

Building National Infrastructure, Not Pilot Programs

“We are not building a pilot program, we are building national mobility infrastructure,” said John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway Holdings.



“This expansion reflects a deliberate strategy to scale a platform business, not a regional product. Transportation affordability, access to credit, and consumer mobility flexibility are now structural market problems and require national-scale solutions. With Free2move and our growing network of franchised dealers, DriveItAway is executing a coast-to-coast rollout that positions us as the category leader in flexible lease and subscription-to-ownership mobility.”

“We are in the early innings of a new vehicle access model. Our focus is disciplined growth, platform economics, and infrastructure scale, the foundation required to build a durable, institutional-grade company. The roadmap toward building a NASDAQ-tier platform in 2026 has begun.”

“We are moving beyond pilot programs into a permanent national mobility infrastructure, establishing Free2move Powered by DriveItAway as the category leader in flexible ownership solutions.”

“As we execute our strategic roadmap toward a NASDAQ-tier platform in 2026, these 21 active markets serve as the critical mass required for institutional-grade valuation.”

Platform Momentum from Global Scale

“Free2move was created to deliver flexible mobility solutions beyond conventional vehicle ownership and leasing,” said Benjamin Maillard, Managing Director, Free2move North America.

“The rapid expansion of Free2move Powered by DriveItAway into 21 major markets reflects a structural shift in consumer demand and a standardization of the dealer-led mobility model. This platform is now a national infrastructure, providing our partners with a high-yield, Saas-driven revenue channel. This is only the beginning of our roadmap to redefine transportation across North America.”

Strategic Momentum & Capital-Markets Positioning

DriveItAway’s national scale-up is supported by a multi-pillar growth strategy designed to build long-term enterprise value:

Rapid Market Expansion

Following December’s launch of nine new cities , January’s eight-city rollout brings DriveItAway to 21 active U.S. markets, creating one of the fastest national expansions in the flexible mobility sector.

Board & Leadership Strength

The Company recently expanded its Board of Advisors with James “JT” Taylor , Mitch Fadel , and Menachem Light , bringing decades of expertise in scalable retail platforms, rental economics, capital markets, and national operations, strengthening governance, execution discipline, and growth strategy.

Strategic Partnership Platform

The Free2move partnership integrates DriveItAway’s technology, risk management, and consumer platform with Stellantis’ global mobility infrastructure, enabling dealer-led national deployment and supply alignment.

Capital-Markets Roadmap

With expanding geographic coverage, accelerating dealer adoption, and scalable platform economics, DriveItAway is executing a structured growth strategy designed to support long-term revenue expansion, enterprise value creation, and a future uplisting pathway.

Forward Trajectory

DriveItAway expects continued expansion into additional U.S. markets throughout 2026, driven by dealer participation, regional demand, and the accelerating adoption of flexible mobility models. Further market launches, platform milestones, and performance updates will be announced as the national rollout progresses.





About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DWAY) is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform enabling franchise dealers to sell more vehicles through seamless eCommerce with an exclusive lease-to-own, app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a turnkey program—proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, training, and dealer enablement—to launch quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities, expanding sales and market share.

Media Contact:

John F. Possumato

(856) 577-2763

john@driveitaway.com

About Free2move

Free2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable, and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium, and long-term car rental, car subscription, and mobile parking services. Free2move currently has more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. The company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.

For further information: https://www.free2move.com

Media contact:

Dalyce Semko (403)869-3259

d.semko@open2america.com

