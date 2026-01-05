DriveItAway Holdings CEO Provides Year-End Review and 2026 Outlook as Vehicle Affordability Pressures Accelerate

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC: DWAY) (“DriveItAway” or the “Company”), a digital mobility platform enabling flexible vehicle access and subscription-to-ownership programs through franchised dealers, today issued a year-end review and forward outlook from Founder and CEO John F. Possumato, highlighting operational progress in 2025 and strategic priorities for 2026.

A Year of Foundation, Validation, and Momentum

In 2025, DriveItAway continued its transition from early-stage innovation to national execution, anchored by strengthened governance, expanded market presence, and growing validation of its flexible vehicle access model.

During the year, the Company:

Strengthened its Board of Advisors with the addition of industry veterans Menachem Light, Mitch Fadel, and James “JT” Taylor

with the addition of industry veterans Menachem Light, Mitch Fadel, and James “JT” Taylor Expanded its footprint across multiple U.S. metropolitan markets, quadrupling the number of city regions we operate in, enabling more franchise dealers to offer subscription-based access to personal transportation

Announced and advanced an unprecedented national partnership with Free2move , Stellantis’ global mobility brand, accelerating dealer reach and program scalability

, Stellantis’ global mobility brand, accelerating dealer reach and program scalability Continued to refine its proprietary technology platform to support credit-agnostic access, risk management, and a clear pathway from subscription to vehicle ownership

“These milestones reinforce what we have believed from the outset,” said Possumato. “Flexible access to personal transportation is no longer a niche alternative; it is becoming a necessary complement to traditional automotive retail and finance.”

Macro Forces Underscore Urgency

The Company’s progress in 2025 occurred against a backdrop of mounting affordability pressures across the U.S. automotive market.

According to widely reported industry data, new-vehicle prices have risen more than 30% since 2020, average transaction prices have surpassed $50,000, and monthly payments now average approximately $760. Loan terms continue to extend well beyond traditional norms, with a growing share of consumers taking on obligations lasting six, seven, or even eight years or more.

At the same time, consumer sentiment is shifting. Recent research in a Deloitte study indicates that approximately 44% of Americans would consider giving up vehicle ownership in favor of a subscription-based model, signaling a meaningful change in how consumers evaluate access versus ownership.

“These trends confirm that the market is actively searching for alternatives,” Possumato added. “Consumers want flexibility. Dealers want solutions that expand their addressable market without increasing balance-sheet risk. Our platform is designed to meet both needs.”

2026: From Expansion to Scalable Impact

Looking ahead, DriveItAway’s strategic priorities for 2026 will focus on converting momentum into durable, repeatable growth.

Key objectives include:

Launching our service to add twenty more major U.S. cities , which, combined with our current cities recently launched, will have DriveItAway operating in thirty-three regions throughout the US, building on established dealer relationships and market learnings

, which, combined with our current cities recently launched, will have DriveItAway operating in thirty-three regions throughout the US, building on established dealer relationships and market learnings Quadrupling the number of vehicles we have on flexible lease , following tripling our vehicle fleet size during 2025

, following tripling our vehicle fleet size during 2025 Forming referral/sales partnerships with at least two large national organizations , including OEM-adjacent, fleet, and enterprise partners, to address systemic gaps in personal vehicle access

, including OEM-adjacent, fleet, and enterprise partners, to address systemic gaps in personal vehicle access Adding at least twenty more dealer groups, both as partners and investors, while scaling dealer programs into standardized, repeatable offerings that improve unit economics and operational efficiency

into standardized, repeatable offerings that improve unit economics and operational efficiency Make our flexible lease-to-ownership a nationally well known, industry standard and solution alternative for personal vehicle “ownership,” as a practical response to rising prices, extended loan terms, tighter credit standards, and increasing consumer financial stress





“Our mission remains clear,” said Possumato. “To expand access to personal transportation in a way that is economically rational, operationally disciplined, and aligned with the realities consumers and dealers face today.”





About DriveItAway Holdings. Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.