Optical Transceiver Market Size growing at a CAGR of 13.0% [2029]

Chicago, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor (SFF and SFP; SFP+ and SFP28; XFP; CXP), Data Rate, Wavelength, Fiber Type (Single-mode Fiber; Multimode Fiber), Connector (LC; SC; MPO; and RJ-45), Protocol, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" The optical transceiver market is valued at USD 13.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 25.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2024 to 2029 The key factors contributing to the growth of the optical transceiver market include emerging focus on 5G networks, and increasing popularity of bandwidth-intensive applications like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Optical transceivers are uniquely poised to meet the needs of bandwidth-intensive applications such as VR and AR due to their ability to provide high bandwidth and low latency. These devices can efficiently transmit the large volumes of data associated with rendering detailed VR environments or overlaying digital objects onto the real world in AR.

The optical transceiver market is valued at USD 13.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 25.0 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2024 to 2029. Factors such as the increasing adoption of smart devices and rise in data traffic, and growing demand for cloud-based services are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. As the use of smart devices becomes more widespread among individuals and businesses, the need for fast and more reliable data transmission is increasing rapidly. Smartphones alone are becoming more sophisticated, supporting high-definition video streaming, augmented reality applications, and other data-intensive functionalities. This surge in the usage of smart devices results in a higher volume of data traffic crossing networks. This, in turn, creates a high demand for optical transceivers that can handle this data surge efficiently while maintaining low latency.

Key players in the optical transceiver market include Coherent Corp. (US), INNOLIGHT (China), Accelink Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Hisense Broadband, Inc. (China), Lumentum Operations LLC (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Broadcom Inc. (US), Fujitsu Optical Components Limited (Japan), and Intel Corporation (US). These companies have employed a variety of growth approaches, such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions, to compete in the optical transceiver market. Partnerships have been the key strategy of players from 2020 to 2023 for expanding their customer base and strengthening their product portfolio.

Accelink Technology Co. Ltd

Accelink Technology Co. Ltd. is a pioneer and leader in optoelectronic device R&D. The company operates in four main business segments: Transport, Access, Data, and Others. The company specializes in manufacturing optoelectronic devices for optical communications. Its product range includes chips, components, modules, power amplifiers, power switches, and splitters, as well as transmission and subsystem products. The company has drafted 150 national and industrial telecommunications standards and filed over 1,000 patent applications both at home and abroad.

Hisense Broadband, Inc.

Hisense Broadband, Inc. is the North American division of Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technologies (HBMT) based in China. With over 20 years of experience, Hisense Broadband, Inc. is a global leader in technology for optical transceivers, active optical cables, ONU BOX, and SET-TOP BOX. The company provides a range of solutions to the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), cable television, data communications network, and consumer electronics markets. The company has R&D centers in Qingdao, Wuhan, and Silicon Valley. It also has sales offices in major cities in the US (Chicago, Los Angeles, and New Jersey), France (La Crau), and China, as well as production bases in Qingdao and Jiangmen, China. Hisense recognizes the crucial role that packaging plays in this transition and positions it as a key differentiator for its optical modules. It pioneers innovative packaging technologies in the optical communication industry, focusing on optimizing electro-optic and photoelectric conversions for high-speed applications like 400G and beyond. Its strategic emphasis on packaging accuracy, consistency, and quality ensures efficient signal transmission and reliability.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. is a company that specializes in designing and manufacturing silicon and customized chipsets for high-speed networks. Its innovative products are used in the next generation of data centers and carrier switches. The company's business is divided into two categories: Products and Services. The Products category is further subdivided into Networking, Wireless and Mobility, Security, Collaboration, Data Center, Analytics, Video, IoT, and Software. The Services category is divided into Technical Support and Advanced Services. Cisco Systems, Inc. offers optical transceiver modules used in various networking applications, ranging from campus to data centers to service provider networks. Its pluggable optics innovation, investment, and expertise help reduce the complexity of optical transceiver modules. Its optical transceivers offer high-quality and performance-leading solutions for any network architecture, ensuring reliable connectivity. Cisco Systems, Inc. provides a wide range of transceiver options from 10G to 800G, which are backward compatible for easy migration, thereby meeting various network requirements. These strengths position Cisco Systems, Inc. as a market leader in optical transceivers, providing customers with top-notch performance, reliability, and innovation.