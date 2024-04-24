BriaCell Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at ASCO 2024

Oral presentation by Mayo Clinic Professor and Principal Investigator, Saranya Chumsri, MD



Two poster presentations include Drs. Hurvitz (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center), Brufsky (UPMC), and Cristofanilli (Weill Cornell) as authors

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce an oral presentation on the clinical data of the randomized Phase 2 study evaluating Bria-IMT™ in patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 31 – June 4 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. Principal Investigator and Professor of Oncology, Mayo Clinic, Saranya Chumsri, MD, will be giving the presentation.

BriaCell will also have two poster presentations. The first poster will describe the Company’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 registrational study in advanced metastatic breast cancer. BriaCell is excited to collaborate on this important program with authors and BriaCell medical advisory board members Sara A. Hurvitz, MD, Professor of Medicine, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Adam M. Brufsky, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and Massimo Cristofanilli, MD, Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University. The other poster will describe clinical data of Bria-IMT™ in metastatic breast cancer patients who failed antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and is spearheaded by Chaitali Nangia, MD, Partner, Hoag Medical Group, and Carmen Calfa, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of Miami.

The details are listed below.

Oral Presentation Session

Temporary Abstract Submission ID: 461296

Abstract Number for Publication: 1022

Title: Outcomes of advanced/metastatic breast cancer (aMBC) treated with Bria-IMT™, an allogeneic whole cell immunotherapy.

Session Type and Title: Rapid Oral Abstract – Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Session Date and Time: 6/3/2024; 11:30 AM-1:00 PM CDT

Poster Presentation Session

Temporary Abstract Submission ID: 458176

Abstract Number for Publication: TPS1137

Title: Study of the Bria-IMT™ regimen and CPI vs physicians' choice in advanced metastatic breast cancer (BRIA-ABC).

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Session Date and Time: 6/2/2024, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Temporary Abstract Submission ID: 461256

Abstract Number for Publication: 1087

Abstract Title: SV-BR-1-GM after progression on ADC in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Session Date and Time: 6/2/2024, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Following the presentations, copies of the presentations will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

