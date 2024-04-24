Kelly Announces First-Quarter 2024 Conference Call

TROY, Mich., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly, a leading global specialty talent solutions provider, will release its first-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2024. In conjunction with its first-quarter earnings release, Kelly will publish a financial presentation on the Investor Relations page of its public website and will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET.

The call may be accessed in one of the following ways:

Via Internet:

kellyservices.com

Via the Telephone

(877) 692-8955 (toll free) or (234) 720-6979 (caller paid)

Enter access code 5728672

After the prompt, please enter “#”

A recording of the conference call will be available after 1:30 p.m. ET on May 9, 2024, at (866) 207-1041 (toll-free) and (402) 970-0847 (caller-paid). The access code is 5728672#. The recording will also be available at kellyservices.com during this period.

About Kelly

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 500,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2023 was $4.8 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

