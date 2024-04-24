Aggreko To Provide Energy Solutions for the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

HOUSTON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announces the company will serve as Energy Solutions Partner for the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX . The multi-year partnership with South Florida Motorsports, organizers of the Grand Prix, will begin with the 2024 event, which will be staged May 3-5 at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida.



Following Aggreko’s successful track record in providing solutions for several Formula One Grand Prix worldwide, the company will provide similar power solutions at the Miami International Autodrome. Aggreko’s state-of-the-art engineered solution will include power generation and electrical distribution at critical points throughout the track. The solutions will be delivered by a team of experts who have a track record of delivering events of this caliber.

“We’re excited to partner with the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX,” said Don Gray, Events Sector Manager, Aggreko North America. “This partnership expands Aggreko’s involvement in the Formula One World Championship as we now work with two races on the calendar, building our expertise in supporting globally renowned racing events. We’re honored that South Florida Motorsports has entrusted us with the task of powering their race, and we wish all of the drivers good luck!”

“We’re glad to have found an energy partner in Aggreko who can help us ensure a seamless experience on race weekend,” said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “As a temporary circuit that shares infrastructure needs with the iconic Hard Rock Stadium and surrounding area, having onsite power is a key component for delivering a fantastic event for all our stakeholders.”

Aggreko has over 30 years of experience in the events sector, powered by an expert team and engineered solutions. Aggreko has delivered world-class experiences at PGA events, Cirque du Soleil shows, worldwide Formula 1 races, powered broadcasting for major American Football events, and many more.

To learn more about Aggreko’s temporary energy solutions for events, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/sectors/events . To learn more about the Miami Grand Prix and to get tickets for the event, visit https://f1miamigp.com/ .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.

Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it.

Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions.

We’re investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aggreko.com/en .

About FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality, located in the heart of Miami Gardens, Florida. Recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and now entering its third year, the event is hosted by South Florida Motorsports (SFM) at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its first two years, the race attracted more than 240,000 attendees across both weekends and provided an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region totaling $798 million. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing over 1,500 tickets for residents, creating a STEM education program through F1 in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring 14 local community restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

For more information please visit: https://media.f1miamigp.com/

