Habitat for Humanity Canada announces new President and CEO

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada’s National Board is pleased to announce that Pedro Barata will be taking over the role of President and CEO effective June 24, 2024.



An experienced leader with over two decades’ experience in non-profit organizations, Pedro has worked in senior roles in both well-established and start-up organizations to drive innovation and policy change on a range of issues, including skills and training, affordable housing and homelessness, income security, urban planning and economic development.

He is currently Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre, where he led the start-up of the national research impact centre and has launched more than 200 innovation pilots in every region and sector in Canada. He was previously SVP Strategy & Public Affairs at United Way Greater Toronto, where he oversaw $94 million in annual community investment and led multiple advocacy campaigns nationally and provincially.

“Pedro has dedicated his entire career to driving systemic long-term improvement on key social and economic initiatives, including poverty reduction and housing policy reform,” said Riccardo Trecroce, Chair of Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors. “His ability to engage diverse groups and lead cross-sectoral collaborations to benefit communities in need makes him ideally suited to lead the federation as Habitat for Humanity Canada plays its part in addressing the housing crisis.”

Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization and Canada’s only national affordable homeownership provider. Together with 45 local Habitats operating in every province and territory, and with the support of donors and volunteers, it provides working families living with low to moderate income the opportunity to become homeowners.

“Ensuring everyone has a safe, affordable home is essential for a vision of an inclusive Canada where everyone can be at their best,” said Barata. “I am honoured and excited to join Habitat for Humanity Canada and contribute to an amazing cross-country movement that is committed to tangible and lasting solutions to Canada’s housing affordability challenges.”

Pedro Barata will replace Julia Deans who announced her resignation in the fall of 2023 and will depart the organization at the end of June. The National Board would like to thank Julia for her dedication to Habitat for Humanity and her excellent work in leading Habitat Canada and supporting the federation through an unprecedented time.

About Pedro Barata

A passionate, values driven executive leader with over two decades’ experience in a wide range of non-profits, Pedro Barata has a proven track record fostering and driving multi-sector collaborations that achieve solutions for communities.

He is currently Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre, a forward-thinking hub dedicated to researching, testing, evaluating and building innovative skills solutions to help job seekers and employers in Canada navigate labour changes.

His prior work experience includes United Way Greater Toronto, the Atkinson Foundation, Family Service Toronto, and Campaign 2000. He currently serves as a board member at the Agora Foundation, Better Children Education Foundation and Learnx. He is also a member of Century Initiative’s Expert Advisory Panel.

Pedro holds a Bachelor of Arts from York University and a Master of Social Work from the University of Toronto.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. Habitat Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 45 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca

