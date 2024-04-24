TransPerfect Media Acquires Content Lab to Expand Studio Presence in Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa and NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that it has acquired South Africa-based Content Lab, a provider of audiovisual localization services for media and entertainment clients. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



With its world-class recording studios and production departments, Content Lab’s services include dubbing and voiceover, subtitling, closed captioning, content strategy, and creative direction. Headquartered in Cape Town, the company has worked with clients throughout Africa, Asia, and Europe to expand the reach, accessibility, and impact of their content, including feature films, documentaries, advertisements, and more. TransPerfect has an existing relationship with Content Lab, partnering on client work over the past several years.

Content Lab will become a division of TransPerfect Media and be officially named TransPerfect Media South Africa. It will serve as the company’s Southern Africa hub for media solutions, supplementing the company’s existing Africa office network that includes offices in Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco. The acquisition of Content Lab will augment TransPerfect’s capabilities to provide locally based services to clients in the region.

The division will continue to be led by Executive Director Claudia Mohr, who, along with the rest of the company’s leadership, will join TransPerfect’s management team. Mohr founded Content Lab in 2013 and has led the company’s ascent to its market-leading position.

Mohr commented, “We are thrilled for this next step in our journey, which builds on our existing relationship. Joining forces with TransPerfect will enable us to offer even more breadth and quality in the audiovisual localization services we provide for our clients.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We welcome our partner Content Lab to the TransPerfect family and are excited to have them join our global team.”

TransPerfect was advised on the transaction by Werksmans Attorneys and Content Lab was advised by Benchmark International.

About Content Lab

As the leading localization facility in South Africa, Content Lab believes its clients’ stories deserve to be seen and heard by the widest possible market. From its flagship studio in Cape Town, Content Lab adapts audiovisual content for global audiences and takes pride in helping each story find its authentic voice in every language in which it’s told. Content Lab has had a major influence on the development of the language dubbing industry in South Africa, serving a global clientele in multiple language pairs. For more information, please visit www.contentlab.org.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com