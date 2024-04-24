CG Oncology to Unveil Encouraging Results on Cretostimogene in Combination with Pembrolizumab at ASCO 2024

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced that an abstract with final results of CORE-001, its Phase 2 trial of cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab, will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting, which will take place from May 31-June 4, 2024, at McCormick Place Convention Center, in Chicago, IL.



“We are delighted to be sharing the final results from our CORE-001 Phase 2 trial at ASCO, in line with the guidance we previously gave of providing additional CORE-001 durability data in 1H 2024,” said Vijay Kasturi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, CG Oncology. “In anticipation of sharing the final results from this trial, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the investigators and patients who contributed to the trial’s success.”

Details of the abstract are as follows:

Final results of CORE-001 trial of Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with BCG-Unresponsive, Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer with Carcinoma in Situ

Abstract Number: 4601

Session & Primary Track: Poster Session, Genitourinary Cancer - Kidney and Bladder

Presenter: Roger Li, M.D., lead study investigator and Urologic Oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center

Presentation Date & Time: June 2, 2024, 9:00-10:00am Central Daylight Time

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Hall A

About Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec

Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy being evaluated in BOND-003, a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with high-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) therapy. Cretostimogene was previously evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial (CORE-001) in combination with pembrolizumab in the same indication and is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 monotherapy clinical trial (PIVOT-006) in intermediate-risk NMIBC patients. In addition, cretostimogene is being evaluated in an investigator-sponsored clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

About the CORE-001 Study

CORE-001 was a Phase 2 single-arm, open-label clinical trial of cretostimogene administered in 35 patients with high-risk, BCG-unresponsive NMIBC that have carcinoma in situ-containing tumors, in combination with pembrolizumab, following disease resection. CORE-001 was conducted pursuant to a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada).

More information about the study, CORE-001 (NCT04387461), along with other studies sponsored by CG Oncology, can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov or www.cgoncology.com.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

