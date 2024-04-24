FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended March 31, 2024

WABASH, Ind., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/23/2024 Close: $34.65), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2024.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $920,000 or $0.82 per common share compared to $1,216,000 or $1.07 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3,536,000 compared to $3,975,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,068,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $880,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,609,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $3,478,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $2,972,000 or $2.64 per common share compared to $4,355,000 or $3.84 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 was $10,813,000 compared to $12,599,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $0 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and $475,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $3,007,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2,975,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $10,584,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and $10,084,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 7.67% and 8.56%, respectively, compared to 10.47% and 12.59% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2023. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.66% and 0.72%, respectively, compared to 0.93% and 1.09%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.29% at March 31, 2024 compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $4,105,000 at March 31, 2024 compared to $2,065,000 at June 30, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.62% compared to 8.54% at June 30, 2023. Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $556,704,000 compared to $543,245,000 at June 30, 2023. Shareholders’ equity was $47,963,000 at March 31, 2024 compared to $46,385,000 at June 30, 2023. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
 March 31 June 30 
 2024 2023 
 Unaudited   
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions$            2,635,498 $            8,686,057 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions4,410,327 4,668,889 
Cash and cash equivalents7,045,825 13,354,946 
     
Securities available for sale107,185,861 110,063,452 
Loans held for sale158,000 80,000 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,366,311 at    
March 31, 2024 and $4,852,745 at June 30, 2023410,645,871 390,544,236 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost1,289,700 1,289,700 
Accrued interest receivable2,718,842 2,648,368 
Premises and equipment, net7,762,148 8,121,511 
Mortgage servicing rights1,095,003 1,128,019 
Cash surrender value of life insurance12,619,809 10,086,476 
Goodwill1,213,898 1,213,898 
Repossessed assets1,250 109,596 
Other assets4,967,346 4,604,551 
Total assets$        556,703,553 $        543,244,753 
     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing$          50,711,836 $          53,267,081 
Interest-bearing446,835,882 437,700,301 
Total deposits497,547,718 490,967,382 
     
Borrowings6,500,000 2,100,000 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities4,692,595 3,792,808 
Total liabilities508,740,313 496,860,190 
     
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,126,843 - March 31, 2024 and 1,126,357 - June 30, 202318,363 18,363 
Additional paid-in capital10,220,664 10,150,145 
Retained earnings60,903,966 59,406,634 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(10,532,232)(10,588,876)
Treasury stock, at cost: 709,485 at March 31, 2024 and    
709,971 shares at June 30, 2023(12,647,521)(12,601,703)
Total shareholders' equity47,963,240 46,384,563 
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $        556,703,553 $        543,244,753 


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
  Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 
  20242023 2024 2023 
  UnauditedUnaudited Unaudited Unaudited 
Interest and dividend income:       
 Loans, including fees$                  5,373,052$                  4,494,524 $               15,688,146 $               12,606,871 
 Taxable securities508,864477,067 1,493,040 1,381,213 
 Tax exempt securities407,951457,460 1,250,686 1,377,899 
 Other57,61676,502 189,900 360,583 
 Total interest and dividend income6,347,4835,505,553 18,621,772 15,726,566 
         
Interest expense:       
 Deposits2,746,9431,526,134 7,680,525 3,121,684 
 Borrowings64,8884,665 128,357 6,037 
 Total interest expense2,811,8311,530,799 7,808,882 3,127,721 
         
Net interest income                     3,535,652                     3,974,754                    10,812,890                    12,598,845 
         
Provision for credit losses-75,000 - 475,000 
         
Net interest income after provision for        
 credit losses                     3,535,652                     3,899,754                    10,812,890                    12,123,845 
         
Noninterest income:       
 Net gains (losses) on sales of securities-(3,633)- (3,633)
 Net gains on sales of loans28,34912,710 71,755 151,602 
 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets-(20,533)- (20,533)
 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO-(8,775)(37,006)3,066 
 Commission income364,240299,231 1,034,231 923,239 
 Service charges and fees276,777242,269 779,262 804,352 
 Earnings on life insurance107,85179,662 283,332 238,088 
 Other291,081278,705 874,958 879,123 
 Total noninterest income1,068,298879,636 3,006,532 2,975,304 
         
Noninterest expense:       
 Salaries and benefits1,942,7611,913,505 5,726,167 5,551,802 
 Occupancy and equipment323,582320,444 950,172 932,825 
 Professional116,840109,579 359,794 326,487 
 Marketing98,890102,263 281,794 281,215 
 Deposit insurance premium69,00039,025 207,666 119,968 
 Regulatory assessment10,3458,511 31,035 24,690 
 Correspondent bank charges25,67521,650 69,885 66,073 
 Data processing474,275435,771 1,384,115 1,236,359 
 Printing, postage and supplies64,21465,940 219,432 221,267 
 Expense on life insurance41,24921,889 88,785 65,982 
 Contribution expense20,94620,248 40,881 40,124 
 Expense on REO-636 5,822 6,540 
 Other421,267418,077 1,217,961 1,210,389 
 Total noninterest expense3,609,0443,477,538 10,583,509 10,083,721 
         
Income before income taxes                        994,906                     1,301,852                      3,235,913                      5,015,428 
         
Income tax expense75,10085,468 264,001 660,505 
         
Net income $                      919,806$                   1,216,384 $                   2,971,912 $                   4,354,923 
         


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
 Three Months Ended March 31Nine Months Ended March 31
 2024202320242023
 UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings$0.82$1.07$2.64$3.84
Diluted earnings$0.82$1.07$2.64$3.84
Dividends paid$0.29$0.28$0.87$0.84
Average shares issued and outstanding1,128,3941,128,9951,126,9981,133,501
Shares outstanding end of period1,126,8431,127,3571,126,8431,127,357
     
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin **2.66%3.13%2.70%3.25%
Return on average assets ***0.66%0.93%0.72%1.09%
Return on average common equity ***7.67%10.47%8.56%12.59%
     
 March 31June 30  
 20242023  
Nonperforming assets *$4,105,121$2,065,381  
Repossessed assets$1,250$109,596  
     
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***Annualized


