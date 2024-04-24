FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended March 31, 2024

WABASH, Ind., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/23/2024 Close: $34.65), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2024.



For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $920,000 or $0.82 per common share compared to $1,216,000 or $1.07 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $3,536,000 compared to $3,975,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,068,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $880,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,609,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $3,478,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $2,972,000 or $2.64 per common share compared to $4,355,000 or $3.84 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 was $10,813,000 compared to $12,599,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $0 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and $475,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $3,007,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2,975,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $10,584,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and $10,084,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 7.67% and 8.56%, respectively, compared to 10.47% and 12.59% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2023. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.66% and 0.72%, respectively, compared to 0.93% and 1.09%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.29% at March 31, 2024 compared to 1.23% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $4,105,000 at March 31, 2024 compared to $2,065,000 at June 30, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.62% compared to 8.54% at June 30, 2023. Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $556,704,000 compared to $543,245,000 at June 30, 2023. Shareholders’ equity was $47,963,000 at March 31, 2024 compared to $46,385,000 at June 30, 2023. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet March 31 June 30 2024 2023 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 2,635,498 $ 8,686,057 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 4,410,327 4,668,889 Cash and cash equivalents 7,045,825 13,354,946 Securities available for sale 107,185,861 110,063,452 Loans held for sale 158,000 80,000 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,366,311 at March 31, 2024 and $4,852,745 at June 30, 2023 410,645,871 390,544,236 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700 1,289,700 Accrued interest receivable 2,718,842 2,648,368 Premises and equipment, net 7,762,148 8,121,511 Mortgage servicing rights 1,095,003 1,128,019 Cash surrender value of life insurance 12,619,809 10,086,476 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed assets 1,250 109,596 Other assets 4,967,346 4,604,551 Total assets $ 556,703,553 $ 543,244,753 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 50,711,836 $ 53,267,081 Interest-bearing 446,835,882 437,700,301 Total deposits 497,547,718 490,967,382 Borrowings 6,500,000 2,100,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,692,595 3,792,808 Total liabilities 508,740,313 496,860,190 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,126,843 - March 31, 2024 and 1,126,357 - June 30, 2023 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 10,220,664 10,150,145 Retained earnings 60,903,966 59,406,634 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,532,232 ) (10,588,876 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 709,485 at March 31, 2024 and 709,971 shares at June 30, 2023 (12,647,521 ) (12,601,703 ) Total shareholders' equity 47,963,240 46,384,563 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 556,703,553 $ 543,244,753





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Income Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 5,373,052 $ 4,494,524 $ 15,688,146 $ 12,606,871 Taxable securities 508,864 477,067 1,493,040 1,381,213 Tax exempt securities 407,951 457,460 1,250,686 1,377,899 Other 57,616 76,502 189,900 360,583 Total interest and dividend income 6,347,483 5,505,553 18,621,772 15,726,566 Interest expense: Deposits 2,746,943 1,526,134 7,680,525 3,121,684 Borrowings 64,888 4,665 128,357 6,037 Total interest expense 2,811,831 1,530,799 7,808,882 3,127,721 Net interest income 3,535,652 3,974,754 10,812,890 12,598,845 Provision for credit losses - 75,000 - 475,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 3,535,652 3,899,754 10,812,890 12,123,845 Noninterest income: Net gains (losses) on sales of securities - (3,633 ) - (3,633 ) Net gains on sales of loans 28,349 12,710 71,755 151,602 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - (20,533 ) - (20,533 ) Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - (8,775 ) (37,006 ) 3,066 Commission income 364,240 299,231 1,034,231 923,239 Service charges and fees 276,777 242,269 779,262 804,352 Earnings on life insurance 107,851 79,662 283,332 238,088 Other 291,081 278,705 874,958 879,123 Total noninterest income 1,068,298 879,636 3,006,532 2,975,304 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,942,761 1,913,505 5,726,167 5,551,802 Occupancy and equipment 323,582 320,444 950,172 932,825 Professional 116,840 109,579 359,794 326,487 Marketing 98,890 102,263 281,794 281,215 Deposit insurance premium 69,000 39,025 207,666 119,968 Regulatory assessment 10,345 8,511 31,035 24,690 Correspondent bank charges 25,675 21,650 69,885 66,073 Data processing 474,275 435,771 1,384,115 1,236,359 Printing, postage and supplies 64,214 65,940 219,432 221,267 Expense on life insurance 41,249 21,889 88,785 65,982 Contribution expense 20,946 20,248 40,881 40,124 Expense on REO - 636 5,822 6,540 Other 421,267 418,077 1,217,961 1,210,389 Total noninterest expense 3,609,044 3,477,538 10,583,509 10,083,721 Income before income taxes 994,906 1,301,852 3,235,913 5,015,428 Income tax expense 75,100 85,468 264,001 660,505 Net income $ 919,806 $ 1,216,384 $ 2,971,912 $ 4,354,923





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $0.82 $1.07 $2.64 $3.84 Diluted earnings $0.82 $1.07 $2.64 $3.84 Dividends paid $0.29 $0.28 $0.87 $0.84 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,128,394 1,128,995 1,126,998 1,133,501 Shares outstanding end of period 1,126,843 1,127,357 1,126,843 1,127,357 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 2.66% 3.13% 2.70% 3.25% Return on average assets *** 0.66% 0.93% 0.72% 1.09% Return on average common equity *** 7.67% 10.47% 8.56% 12.59% March 31 June 30 2024 2023 Nonperforming assets * $4,105,121 $2,065,381 Repossessed assets $1,250 $109,596 *Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets **Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis ***Annualized





FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Kirsten Pendarvis, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185