Rogers to Bring World-Class Comcast and Xfinity Products to Canada

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today a 10-year agreement with Comcast to bring the latest award-winning Xfinity products and technology to Canadians across the country. Soon, millions of Rogers customers will be able to experience the future of entertainment with a new device powered by Entertainment OS, the next generation of connectivity via the best gateways and devices, as well as an expanded suite of home security products and features all developed by Comcast and Xfinity.

“Our partnership with Comcast builds on our legacy of bringing Canadians the best networks, entertainment and services in the world,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers Communications. “Canadians want to be connected to the best entertainment, anywhere, without interruption and we’re proud to partner with Comcast to make this a reality.”

Comcast is a global media and technology company that offers a world-class suite of connectivity and platform products to millions of customers worldwide including the United States under the Xfinity brand. As part of the agreement, the latest broadband, smart home and connectivity products available to Xfinity customers will be coming to Canada through Rogers starting later this year.

"As a world leader in converged experiences inside and outside the home, this platform will make it easy and simple for Rogers customers to connect to what they love with a seamless experience, whether on the big screen in their home or their smartphone on the go,” added Staffieri.

"Building on our nearly decade-long partnership with Rogers, we’re thrilled to deliver the next-generation of our entertainment and connectivity products, like Entertainment OS and the latest gateways, to millions of customers across Canada,” said Dave Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “Now, with the addition of these new products and services, even more customers in North America will be able to take advantage of Comcast and Xfinity’s innovative technologies.”

The average Canadian subscribes to nearly twice as many streaming apps than five years ago and broadband data usage at Rogers has grown 200% in the same period. New research commissioned by Rogers shows the majority of Canadians (55%) say the number of streaming apps is overwhelming, half say searching for this content is time consuming, and 45% admit they sometimes can’t find the show or sporting event they want to watch. The study also found accessing all streaming apps on one platform is the most appealing TV feature.

Today’s announcement underscores Rogers commitment to ensuring Canadians have the best networks, the best content and the best experiences. Below is an overview of the offerings:

World Class Entertainment

Rogers customers will soon be able to enjoy the next generation of entertainment with Entertainment OS. This platform will bring live sports, entertainment and news, on-demand, and streaming apps into one, simple view so customers spend more time watching and less time searching with the award-winning voice remote and integrated interface.

10G Internet

Simply put, Rogers is investing to deliver the best internet experience so customers can post, stream, game and take video calls all at the same time. Through this agreement, Rogers will offer its customers the latest gateways developed by Comcast, enabling them to experience 10G technologies like multi-gigabit speeds, ultra-low lag and even better reliability. This will deliver a truly converged and seamless experience between WiFi and wireless and between devices and apps.

Reliable Internet

Rogers will be the first internet provider in Canada to offer a product designed to maintain connectivity when a storm hits, trees are down, or a customer experiences a local outage. Dubbed Storm-Ready WiFi to Xfinity customers in the U.S., the product was recently lauded as one of the most innovative of the year by Fast Company. The device is equipped with cellular backup and a rechargeable battery to keep customers up and running for hours. When the power goes out the customer’s network automatically transitions to cellular back-up so they can continue to use the internet. The device also doubles as a WiFi extender to deliver a strong signal to those hard-to-reach corners of the home.

Innovative Smart Home Technology

Building on the existing Self Protect service available to Rogers customers, Rogers will soon launch new home security hardware, including sensors, to complement the existing options of cameras and doorbells with the added benefit of on-demand emergency dispatch at the touch of button.

Commercial details will be announced as products and services are made available, starting later this year.

Today’s announcement builds on Rogers commitment to bring the best innovations from around the world to Canadians. Rogers is partnering with SpaceX and Lynk Global to bring satellite-to-mobile coverage nation-wide to ensure Canadians stay connected in areas beyond the limits of traditional wireless networks. Rogers plans to launch satellite-to-mobile phone technology in 2024, starting with SMS texting, mass notifications and machine-to-machine AI applications, and then expand the service to include voice and data services.

About Rogers

Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com.

About the surveys

Streaming subscriber data from Rogers Market Tracker (Canada), weighted by age, region and gender. Q1 2024 [n = 15,010] vs. FY 2019 [n = 60,490]. Margin of error of ±0.8%, 19 times out of 20. Commissioned by Rogers using the Leger research panel. Data on attitudes about streaming apps from Sago research panel, commissioned by Rogers (English, n = 1,500. Sample quotas by age and gender. Fielded April 12-16, 2024. Margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.)