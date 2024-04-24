Press Release - Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S acquires Stockholm-based "Svenska VA-Grossisten AB"

Albertslund, 24th April 2024





Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S acquires Stockholm-based “Svenska VA-Grossisten AB”

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S has entered into a purchase agreement with the Stockholm-based company "Svenska VA-Grossisten AB", marking a significant step forward in AO Sweden's geographic expansion. With this acquisition, AO achieves an important position in the Stockholm area, thereby enhancing its ability to serve nationwide customers in Sweden.

"Svenska VA-Grossisten AB", based in Vallentuna north of Stockholm, was established at the end of 2022. In its first fiscal year, the company achieved a revenue of 87 million Swedish kronor (equivalent to 57 million Danish kroner) and an EBITDA of 14 million Swedish kronor (equivalent to 9 million Danish kroner).

CEO Niels A. Johansen says:

“With the acquisition of Svenska VA-Grossisten, we not only gain a new team and a new site to our business in AO Sweden, but we also gain a foothold in the capital area of Sweden. Today, AO Sweden is a market leader within water and drainage, in the southern and western area of Sweden. By expanding our business in Sweden, we not only aim to serve the customers in Stockholm but also to be able to serve the nationwide customers in Sweden.”

The acquisition is expected to be finalised during Q2 of 2024.

