23andMe to Present Preliminary Efficacy and Biomarker Data for 23ME-00610 at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company, today announced that two abstracts on 23ME-00610, a first-in-class anti-CD200R1 antibody, have been accepted for poster presentations at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, taking place May 31 - June 4 in Chicago. 23andMe will present clinical data, including preliminary efficacy and exploratory biomarker analyses, for the neuroendocrine and ovarian cancer patient cohorts in the Phase 2a portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial.



23andMe scientists discovered the target for 23ME-00610 through the Company’s proprietary database of human genetic and health information. 23andMe has more than 15 million genotyped customers, roughly 80 percent of whom consent to participate in research. By analyzing de-identified, aggregate genetic and health data from consented research participants, 23andMe identified genetic variants of CD200R1, CD200, and DOK2, the downstream signaling protein, associated with higher risks of immune disease and lower risks of cancer, pinpointing CD200R1 as a promising immuno-oncology target.

Additional preclinical data validated the CD200-CD200R1 pathway as an immune checkpoint, and potential target for reversing immune tolerance in cancer as a monotherapy, or in combination with other therapies. Clinical data from the dose escalation cohort of patients with advanced solid tumors has shown 23ME-00610 has favorable pharmacokinetics (PK) for dosing once every three weeks, expected on-target pharmacologic activity, and a promising safety and tolerability profile at the preliminary recommended phase 2 dose of 1400 mg.

Details on the posters are below. Posters will be available on the 23andMe Therapeutics and Investor websites following the presentations.

Abstract: 4129

Title: Safety, efficacy, and PKPD of 23ME-00610, a first-in-class anti-CD200R1 antibody, in patients with advanced neuroendocrine cancers: Results from a multi-center multi-country phase 1/2a expansion cohort.

Session Type: Poster Session – Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Date and Time: June 1, 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT

Abstract: 5575

Title: Safety, efficacy, and PKPD of 23ME-00610, a first-in-class anti-CD200R1 antibody, in patients with advanced or metastatic ovarian cancer: Results from a multi-center multi-country phase 1/2a expansion cohort.

Session Type: Poster Session – Gynecologic Cancer

Date and Time: June 3, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

About 23ME-00610

23ME-00610 is a first-in-class anti-CD200R1 monoclonal antibody in the Phase 2a portion of Phase 1/2a clinical development for advanced solid malignancies. CD200R1 was identified as an immuno-oncology (IO) target from the 23andMe database, with pleiotropic causal variants that have opposing effect on risks for cancer and immune diseases, referred to as an IO signature, observed in 3 components in this pathway.

23ME-00610 is designed to bind to CD200R1 and prevent the interaction of CD200R1 with CD200. The CD200–CD200R1 axis is an immunological checkpoint that plays a pivotal role in maintenance of immune tolerance. CD200R1 is an inhibitory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells while CD200, the ligand for CD200R1, is highly expressed on certain tumors. In preclinical studies, binding of tumor-associated CD200 to CD200R1 leads to immune suppression and decreased immune cell killing of cancer cells. Preclinical data indicate that this mechanism has the potential to restore the ability for both T-cells and myeloid cells to kill cancer cells. Clinical trials registry (clinicaltrials.gov): NCT05199272.

