Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced forthcoming presentations during the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, taking place May 31 – June 4 in Chicago, IL. The two poster presentations describe data for BDTX-1535 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) across two clinical trials: a Phase 1 dose escalation trial, for which topline data were released in December 2023, and a Phase 0/1 “trigger” (“window of opportunity”) trial conducted as an Investigator Sponsored Trial at the Ivy Brain Tumor Center (NCT06072586).

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Phase 1 Study of BDTX-1535, an Oral 4th Generation Covalent EGFR Inhibitor, in Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma: Preliminary Dose Escalation Results

Speaker/Author: Dr. Patrick Wen, Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

Abstract: 2068

Poster: #367

Title: A Phase 0/1 ‘Trigger’ Trial of BDTX-1535 in Recurrent High-Grade Glioma (HGG) Patients with EGFR Alterations or Fusions

Speaker/Author: Yoshie Umemura, MD, BS, Ivy Brain Tumor Center and Barrow Neurological Institute

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

Abstract: 2069

Poster: #368

Posters will become available on June 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT on the Black Diamond Therapeutics website here.

About BDTX-1535

BDTX-1535 is an oral, brain-penetrant MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including classical driver mutations, non-classical driver mutations, and the acquired resistance C797S mutation. BDTX-1535 is a fourth-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that potently inhibits, based on preclinical data, more than 50 oncogenic EGFR mutations expressed across a diverse group of patients with NSCLC in multiple lines of therapy. Based on preclinical data, BDTX-1535 also inhibits EGFR extracellular domain mutations and alterations commonly expressed in glioblastoma (GBM) and avoids paradoxical activation observed with earlier generation reversible TKIs. A “window of opportunity” trial of BDTX-1535 in patients with GBM is ongoing (NCT06072586) and a Phase 2 trial is ongoing in patients with NSCLC (NCT05256290).

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the development of MasterKey therapies that address families of oncogenic mutations in clinically validated targets. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address broad genetically defined patient populations, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat CNS disease. The Company is advancing two clinical-stage programs: BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR mutant NSCLC and GBM, and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS and BRAF alterations in solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

