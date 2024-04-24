Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Solid First Quarter 2024 Results Including EPS of $0.32, Net Interest Margin Expansion, Loan Growth and Well-Managed Operating Expenses

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $14.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $25.2 million, or $0.58, in the linked fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recognized a net loss on the sale of securities of $31.6 million and the tax effect of the surrender of bank owned life insurance of $8.6 million.

“We are very pleased with our positive first quarter results which included a second consecutive quarter of margin and net interest income expansion. Throughout the quarter, we began to strategically leverage our excess liquidity into higher yielding commercial, equipment finance, residential and consumer loan portfolios. These activities were complimented by the resiliency of our deposit portfolio both in terms of balances and cost,” President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Prame said. “Horizon's first quarter earnings not only reflect continued improvement in our margin, but highlights our disciplined approach to expenses and positive credit metrics through our active portfolio management and conservative lending approach. Even with the current economic outlook of higher rates for longer, we feel confident in our ability to continue to improve our net interest margin and the financial performance of the organization moving forward. We are encouraged by the positive momentum across our diversified operating model and we are experiencing consistent growth in our relationship banking platforms in our local markets. The team had a solid start to the year, and we feel optimistic about our trajectory as we move into the second quarter.”

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net interest margin increased to 2.50% compared to 2.43% in the linked quarter. Net interest income was $43.3 million compared to $42.3 million in the linked quarter. The net interest margin for the month ended March 31, 2024 was 2.53%.





Commercial loans grew 11.2% annualized in the quarter, including $22.8 million in new equipment finance production and a $52.0 million increase in other commercial loans.





Total loans were $4.62 billion at period end, increasing by 18.2% annualized during the quarter. Balances included the strategic deployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding and excellent credit quality residential mortgages of $94.7 million and consumer loans with credit protection of $59.1 million.





Cash totaled $271.1 million at period end, providing significant flexibility to drive future net interest margin growth through deployment into higher yielding assets throughout 2024.





Excellent asset quality with net charge-offs representing only 0.01% of average loans, as well as delinquent and non-performing loans representing 0.33% and 0.41%, respectively, at period end. The Company's first quarter credit loss expense of $805,000 was primarily attributable to loan growth and replacement of net charge-offs.





Stable deposit base with continued pricing discipline. Deposits totaled $5.58 billion at quarter end, compared to $5.66 billion on December 31, 2023. Modest outflows were primarily attributed to public fund certificates of deposits.





Solid fee income results, even with backdrop of lower BOLI income and mortgage seasonality. Expenses were well-managed in the quarter and at the lower end of guidance.



Summary

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 2024 2023 2023 Net interest income $ 43,288 $ 42,257 $ 45,237 Net interest margin 2.50 % 2.43 % 2.67 % Adjusted net interest margin 2.50 % 2.42 % 2.65 %





For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Asset Yields and Funding Costs 2024 2023 2023 Interest earning assets 4.82 % 4.69 % 4.17 % Interest bearing liabilities 2.84 % 2.74 % 1.85 %





For the Three Months Ended Non-interest Income and March 31, December 31, March 31, Mortgage Banking Income 2024 2023 2023 Total non–interest income $ 9,929 $ (20,449 ) $ 9,620 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 626 951 785 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 439 724 713





For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Non-interest Expense 2024 2023 2023 Total non–interest expense $ 37,107 $ 39,330 $ 34,524 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 1.90 % 1.98 % 1.79 %





For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, Credit Quality 2024 2023 2023 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.09 % 1.13 % 1.17 % Non–performing loans to total loans 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.47 % Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 %





March 31, Net Reserve December 31, Allowance for Credit Losses 2024 1Q24 2023 Commercial $ 30,514 $ 778 $ 29,736 Retail Mortgage 2,655 152 2,503 Warehouse 659 178 481 Consumer 16,559 (750 ) 17,309 Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) $ 50,387 $ 358 $ 50,029 ACL / Total Loans 1.09 % 1.13 % Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”) $ 4,660 $ (130 ) $ 4,790

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $14.0 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share. The Company reported a net loss of $25.2 million, or $0.58, for the linked quarter and net income of $18.2 million, or $0.42, for the prior year period. The linked quarter net loss was due primarily to a $31.6 million net loss on the sale of securities resulting from the balance sheet restructuring which occurred in December 2023, income tax expense from the early surrender of bank owned life insurance, extraordinary non-interest expenses associated with staffing changes, the launch of Horizon Equipment Finance and the expansion of the Bank's treasury management capabilities. The change in net income for the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter, also reflects growth in net-interest income of $1.0 million and decreases in credit loss expense of $469,000, income tax expense of $5.1 million and non-interest expense of $2.2 million.

Net interest income was $43.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $42.3 million in the linked quarter.

Total non–interest income was $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to negative $20.4 million in the linked quarter when the Company recorded a $31.6 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities associated with the balance sheet restructuring which occurred in December 2023.

Total non–interest expense was $2.2 million lower in the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases of $1.6 million in salaries and employee benefits, $626,000 in loan expense, $492,000 in other losses, and $478,000 in data processing, partially offset by increases of $965,000 in outside services and consultants, $286,000 in net occupancy expenses, and $120,000 in FDIC insurance expense.

Horizon's effective tax rate was 8.6% for the first quarter of 2024, with income tax expense of $1.3 million which is $5.1 million lower than the linked quarter when the Company recorded income tax associated with the surrender of bank owned life insurance.

Net Interest Margin

Horizon’s net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.50% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 2.50% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.42% for the linked quarter. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table below).

Lending Activity

Total loan balances and loans held for sale increased to $4.62 billion on March 31, 2024 compared to $4.42 billion on December 31, 2023. Balances at the end of the first quarter of 2024 included deployment of surplus liquidity into $59.1 million in consumer loans with credit protections and $94.7 million in residential mortgages. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, commercial loans grew organically by $74.8 million, including $22.8 million in equipment finance production. During the first quarter of 2024, consumer loans increased $13.3 million, residential mortgage loans increased $100.9 million, and mortgage warehouse loans increased $11.5 million, offset by a decrease in loans held for sale of $496,000.

Loan Growth by Type (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, QTD QTD Annualized 2024 2023 $ Change % Change % Change Commercial $ 2,749,766 $ 2,674,960 $ 74,806 2.8 % 11.2 % Residential mortgage 782,070 681,136 100,934 14.8 % 59.6 % Mortgage warehouse 56,549 45,078 11,471 25.4 % 102.3 % Consumer 1,029,790 1,016,456 13,334 1.3 % 5.3 % Total loans 4,618,175 4,417,630 200,545 4.3 % 18.3 % Loans held for sale 922 1,418 (496 ) (35.0 )% (140.7 )% Total loans and loans held for sale $ 4,619,097 $ 4,419,048 $ 200,049 4.3 % 18.2 %

Deposit Activity



Total deposit balances of $5.58 billion on March 31, 2024 decreased 1.50% compared to $5.66 billion on December 31, 2023.

The deposit mix at the end of the first quarter of 2024 represented the demand for clients to earn more interest on their excess funds and seasonal fluctuation of commercial balances for taxes and distributions. The Bank's tenured and granular core deposit relationships remain steadfast, reflecting the value of Horizon's relationship banking model and local community engagement.

Deposit Growth by Type (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, QTD QTD Annualized 2024 2023 $ Change % Change % Change Non–interest bearing $ 1,093,076 $ 1,116,005 $ (22,929 ) (2.1 )% (8.3 )% Interest bearing 3,350,673 3,369,149 (18,476 ) (0.5 )% (2.2 )% Time deposits 1,136,121 1,179,739 (43,618 ) (3.7 )% (14.9 )% Total deposits $ 5,579,870 $ 5,664,893 $ (85,023 ) (1.5 )% (6.0 )%

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and the Bank continued to exceed regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at March 31, 2024. Stockholders’ equity totaled $721.3 million at March 31, 2024, and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 9.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share (“TBVPS”) was $12.65, increasing $0.05 during the first quarter of 2024. Tangible common equity increased to 7.20% of tangible assets as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 11 basis points during the quarter.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of March 31, 2024.

Actual Required for Capital

Adequacy Purposes Required for Capital

Adequacy Purposes

with Capital Buffer Well Capitalized

Under Prompt

Corrective Action Provisions $ Ratio $ Ratio $ Ratio $ Ratio Total capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated $ 793,832 13.82 % $ 459,403 8.00 % $ 602,967 10.50 % N/A N/A Bank 721,280 12.59 % 458,163 8.00 % 601,338 10.50 % $ 572,703 10.00 % Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated 742,695 12.93 % 344,553 6.00 % 488,116 8.50 % N/A N/A Bank 670,143 11.70 % 343,622 6.00 % 486,798 8.50 % 458,163 8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated 625,965 10.90 % 258,414 4.50 % 401,978 7.00 % N/A N/A Bank 670,143 11.70 % 257,716 4.50 % 400,892 7.00 % 372,257 6.50 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) Consolidated 742,695 9.68 % 306,779 4.00 % 306,779 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 670,143 8.63 % 310,602 4.00 % 310,602 4.00 % 388,253 5.00 %

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing and new relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayments, investment security cash flows, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). On March 31, 2024, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $1.56 billion in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank. The Bank had approximately $581.1 million of unpledged investment securities on March 31, 2024.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: current financial conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions, liquidity levels, and responses by the Federal Reserve, Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to address these issues; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the ability of Horizon to remediate its material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; continuing increases in inflation; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; economic conditions and their impact on Horizon and its customers, including local and global economic recovery from the pandemic; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward–looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10–K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q, and Current Reports on Form 8–K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 7,855,707 $ 7,931,195 $ 7,959,434 $ 7,963,353 $ 7,897,995 Interest earning deposits & federal funds sold 170,882 413,744 76,293 119,637 30,221 Interest earning time deposits 1,715 2,205 2,207 2,452 3,098 Investment securities 2,461,044 2,492,889 2,831,651 2,889,309 2,958,978 Commercial loans 2,749,766 2,674,960 2,589,244 2,506,279 2,505,459 Mortgage warehouse loans 56,549 45,078 65,923 82,345 52,957 Residential mortgage loans 782,070 681,136 675,399 674,751 662,459 Consumer loans 1,029,790 1,016,456 1,028,436 1,002,885 1,026,076 Total loans 4,618,175 4,417,630 4,359,002 4,266,260 4,246,951 Earning assets 7,306,564 7,362,395 7,306,490 7,319,100 7,273,921 Non–interest bearing deposit accounts 1,093,076 1,116,005 1,126,703 1,170,055 1,231,845 Interest bearing transaction accounts 3,350,673 3,369,149 3,322,788 3,289,474 3,402,525 Time deposits 1,136,121 1,179,739 1,250,606 1,249,803 1,067,575 Total deposits 5,579,870 5,664,893 5,700,097 5,709,332 5,701,945 Borrowings 1,359,121 1,353,050 1,356,510 1,352,039 1,311,927 Subordinated notes 55,634 55,543 59,007 58,970 58,933 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,315 57,258 57,201 57,143 57,087 Total stockholders’ equity 721,250 718,812 693,369 709,243 702,559





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Income statement: Net interest income $ 43,288 $ 42,257 $ 42,090 $ 46,160 $ 45,237 Credit loss expense (recovery) 805 1,274 263 680 242 Non–interest income 9,929 (20,449 ) 11,830 10,997 9,620 Non–interest expense 37,107 39,330 36,168 36,262 34,524 Income tax expense 1,314 6,419 1,284 1,452 1,863 Net income $ 13,991 $ (25,215 ) $ 16,205 $ 18,763 $ 18,228 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per share 0.32 (0.58 ) 0.37 0.43 0.42 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 Book value per common share 16.49 16.47 15.89 16.25 16.11 Tangible book value per common share 12.65 12.60 12.00 12.34 12.17 Market value – high 14.44 14.65 12.68 11.10 16.32 Market value – low $ 11.75 $ 9.33 $ 9.90 $ 7.75 $ 10.31 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis 43,663,610 43,649,585 43,646,609 43,639,987 43,583,554 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 43,874,036 43,649,585 43,796,069 43,742,588 43,744,721 Key ratios: Return on average assets 0.72 % (1.27) % 0.81 % 0.96 % 0.94 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 7.76 (14.23 ) 8.99 10.59 10.66 Net interest margin 2.50 2.43 2.41 2.69 2.67 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.09 1.13 1.14 1.17 1.17 Average equity to average assets 9.25 8.92 9.03 9.07 8.86 Efficiency ratio 69.73 180.35 67.08 63.44 62.93 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 1.90 1.98 1.81 1.86 1.79 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.63 8.41 8.77 8.72 8.86 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.70 11.96 12.22 12.12 12.65 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.59 12.87 13.11 13.03 13.56





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 43,672 $ 49,526 $ 47,563 $ 41,484 $ 49,804 30 to 89 days delinquent 15,272 16,595 13,089 10,913 13,971 Non–performing loans: 90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest 108 559 392 1,313 137 Non–accrual loans 19,053 19,710 19,056 20,796 19,660 Total non–performing loans $ 19,161 $ 20,269 $ 19,448 $ 22,109 $ 19,797 Non–performing loans to total loans 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.45 % 0.52 % 0.47 %





Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Commercial $ 30,514 $ 29,736 $ 29,472 $ 30,354 $ 31,156 Residential mortgage 2,655 2,503 2,794 3,648 4,447 Mortgage warehouse 659 481 714 893 798 Consumer 16,559 17,309 16,719 15,081 13,125 Total $ 50,387 $ 50,029 $ 49,699 $ 49,976 $ 49,526





Net Charge–offs (Recoveries) (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Commercial $ (57 ) $ 233 $ 142 $ 101 $ 104 Residential mortgage (5 ) 21 (39 ) (10 ) (6 ) Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 488 531 619 183 281 Total $ 426 $ 785 $ 722 $ 274 $ 379 Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding for the period 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 %





Total Non–performing Loans (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Commercial $ 5,493 $ 7,362 $ 6,969 $ 8,275 $ 8,523 Residential mortgage 8,725 8,058 7,777 8,168 6,926 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 4,943 4,849 4,702 5,666 4,348 Total $ 19,161 $ 20,269 $ 19,448 $ 22,109 $ 19,797 Non–performing loans to total loans 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.45 % 0.52 % 0.47 %





Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Commercial $ 1,124 $ 1,124 $ 1,287 $ 1,567 $ 1,567 Residential mortgage — 182 32 107 203 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 50 205 72 7 78 Total $ 1,174 $ 1,511 $ 1,391 $ 1,681 $ 1,848





Average Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ 322,058 $ 4,387 5.48 % $ 7,767 $ 83 4.33 % Interest earning deposits 9,025 110 4.90 % 8,780 70 3.23 % Investment securities – taxable 1,364,195 7,362 2.17 % 1,727,369 8,725 2.05 % Investment securities – non–taxable (1) 1,149,957 6,451 2.86 % 1,314,129 7,556 2.95 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,448,324 66,954 6.09 % 4,143,221 55,364 5.44 % Total interest earning assets 7,293,559 85,264 4.82 % 7,201,266 71,798 4.17 % Non–interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 105,795 103,563 Allowance for credit losses (49,960 ) (50,337 ) Other assets 486,652 576,614 Total average assets $ 7,836,046 $ 7,831,106 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing deposits $ 4,500,148 $ 27,990 2.50 % $ 4,502,199 $ 14,819 1.33 % Borrowings 1,200,728 10,904 3.65 % 1,053,317 9,268 3.57 % Repurchase agreements 138,052 1,026 2.99 % 138,749 503 1.47 % Subordinated notes 55,558 831 6.02 % 58,910 880 6.06 % Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,279 1,225 8.60 % 57,048 1,091 7.76 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,951,765 41,976 2.84 % 5,810,223 26,561 1.85 % Non–interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 1,077,183 1,255,697 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 82,015 71,714 Stockholders’ equity 725,083 693,472 Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,836,046 $ 7,831,106 Net interest income / spread $ 43,288 1.98 % $ 45,237 2.32 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1) 2.50 % 2.67 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 271,088 $ 526,515 Interest earning time deposits 1,715 2,205 Investment securities, available for sale 535,319 547,251 Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $1,627,853 and $1,668,758) 1,925,725 1,945,638 Loans held for sale 922 1,418 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $50,387 and $50,029 4,567,788 4,367,601 Premises and equipment, net 94,303 94,583 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 53,826 34,509 Goodwill 155,211 155,211 Other intangible assets 12,754 13,626 Interest receivable 40,008 38,710 Cash value of life insurance 36,455 36,157 Other assets 160,593 177,061 Total assets $ 7,855,707 $ 7,940,485 Liabilities Deposits Non–interest bearing $ 1,093,076 $ 1,116,005 Interest bearing 4,486,794 4,548,888 Total deposits 5,579,870 5,664,893 Borrowings 1,359,121 1,353,050 Subordinated notes 55,634 55,543 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,315 57,258 Interest payable 7,853 22,249 Other liabilities 74,664 68,680 Total liabilities 7,134,457 7,221,673 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares — — Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares

Issued and outstanding 44,115,840 and 44,106,174 shares — — Additional paid–in capital 356,599 356,400 Retained earnings 435,927 429,021 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (71,276 ) (66,609 ) Total stockholders’ equity 721,250 718,812 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,855,707 $ 7,940,485





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income Loans receivable $ 66,954 $ 65,583 $ 63,003 $ 60,594 $ 55,364 Investment securities – taxable 7,362 8,157 8,788 8,740 8,725 Investment securities – non–taxable 6,451 6,767 7,002 7,059 7,556 Other 4,497 3,007 1,332 475 153 Total interest income 85,264 83,514 80,125 76,868 71,798 Interest expense Deposits 27,990 27,376 24,704 18,958 14,819 Borrowed funds 11,930 11,765 11,224 9,718 9,771 Subordinated notes 831 870 880 881 880 Junior subordinated debentures issued capital trusts 1,225 1,246 1,227 1,151 1,091 Total interest expense 41,976 41,257 38,035 30,708 26,561 Net interest income 43,288 42,257 42,090 46,160 45,237 Credit loss expense (recovery) 805 1,274 263 680 242 Net interest income after credit loss expense 42,483 40,983 41,827 45,480 44,995 Non–interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,214 3,092 3,086 3,021 3,028 Wire transfer fees 101 103 120 116 109 Interchange fees 3,109 3,224 3,186 3,584 2,867 Fiduciary activities 1,315 1,352 1,206 1,247 1,275 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities — (31,572 ) — 20 (500 ) Gain on sale of mortgage loans 626 951 1,582 1,005 785 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 439 724 631 640 713 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 298 658 1,055 1,015 981 Other income 827 1,019 964 349 362 Total non–interest income 9,929 (20,449 ) 11,830 10,997 9,620 Non–interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,268 21,877 20,058 20,162 18,712 Net occupancy expenses 3,546 3,260 3,283 3,249 3,563 Data processing 2,464 2,942 2,999 3,016 2,669 Professional fees 607 772 707 633 533 Outside services and consultants 3,359 2,394 2,316 2,515 2,717 Loan expense 719 1,345 1,120 1,397 1,118 FDIC insurance expense 1,320 1,200 1,300 840 540 Core deposit intangible amortization 872 903 903 903 903 Other losses 16 508 188 134 221 Other expenses 3,936 4,129 3,294 3,413 3,548 Total non–interest expense 37,107 39,330 36,168 36,262 34,524 Income before income taxes 15,305 (18,796 ) 17,489 20,215 20,091 Income tax expense 1,314 6,419 1,284 1,452 1,863 Net income $ 13,991 $ (25,215 ) $ 16,205 $ 18,763 $ 18,228 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per share 0.32 (0.58 ) 0.37 0.43 0.42

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre–tax, pre–provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Net income as reported $ 13,991 $ (25,215 ) $ 16,205 $ 18,763 $ 18,228 Swap termination fee — — — (1,453 ) — Tax effect — — — 305 — Net income excluding swap termination fee 13,991 (25,215 ) 16,205 17,615 18,228 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — 31,572 — (20 ) 500 Tax effect — (6,630 ) — 4 (105 ) Tax valuation reserve — 5,201 — — — Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 13,991 4,928 16,205 17,599 18,623 Extraordinary expenses — 705 — — — Tax effect — (148 ) — — — Net income excluding extraordinary expenses 13,991 5,485 16,205 17,599 18,623 BOLI tax expense and excise tax — 8,597 — — — Net income excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax 13,991 14,082 16,205 17,599 18,623 Adjusted net income $ 13,991 $ 14,082 $ 16,205 $ 17,599 $ 18,623





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported $ 0.32 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.42 Swap termination fee — — — (0.03 ) — Tax effect — — — 0.01 — Diluted EPS excluding swap termination fee 0.32 (0.58 ) 0.37 0.41 0.42 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — 0.72 — — 0.01 Tax effect — (0.15 ) — — — Tax valuation reserve — 0.12 — — — Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 0.32 0.11 0.37 0.41 0.43 Extraordinary expenses — 0.02 — — — Tax effect — — — — — Diluted EPS excluding extraordinary expenses 0.32 0.13 0.37 0.41 0.43 BOLI tax expense and excise tax — 0.20 — — — Diluted EPS excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax 0.32 0.33 0.37 0.41 0.43 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.41 $ 0.43





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Pre–tax income $ 15,305 $ (18,796 ) $ 17,489 $ 20,215 $ 20,091 Credit loss expense (recovery) 805 1,274 263 680 242 Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 16,110 $ (17,522 ) $ 17,752 $ 20,895 $ 20,333 Pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 16,110 $ (17,522 ) $ 17,752 $ 20,895 $ 20,333 Swap termination fee — — — (1,453 ) — (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — 31,572 — (20 ) 500 Extraordinary expenses — 705 — — — Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision net income $ 16,110 $ 14,755 $ 17,752 $ 19,422 $ 20,833





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Net interest income as reported $ 43,288 $ 42,257 $ 42,090 $ 46,160 $ 45,237 Average interest earning assets 7,293,559 7,239,034 7,286,611 7,212,640 7,201,266 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”) 2.50 % 2.43 % 2.41 % 2.69 % 2.67 % Net interest income as reported $ 43,288 $ 42,257 $ 42,090 $ 46,160 $ 45,237 Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“PAUs”) (13 ) (175 ) (435 ) (651 ) (367 ) Swap termination fee — — — (1,453 ) — Adjusted net interest income $ 43,275 $ 42,082 $ 41,655 $ 44,056 $ 44,870 Adjusted net interest margin 2.50 % 2.42 % 2.38 % 2.57 % 2.65 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Total stockholders’ equity $ 721,250 $ 718,812 $ 693,369 $ 709,243 $ 702,559 Less: Intangible assets 167,965 168,837 169,741 170,644 171,547 Total tangible stockholders’ equity $ 553,285 $ 549,975 $ 523,628 $ 538,599 $ 531,012 Common shares outstanding 43,726,380 43,652,063 43,648,501 43,645,216 43,621,422 Book value per common share $ 16.49 $ 16.47 $ 15.89 $ 16.25 $ 16.11 Tangible book value per common share $ 12.65 $ 12.60 $ 12.00 $ 12.34 $ 12.17





Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Non–interest expense as reported $ 37,107 $ 39,330 $ 36,168 $ 36,262 $ 34,524 Net interest income as reported 43,288 42,257 42,090 46,160 45,237 Non–interest income as reported $ 9,929 $ (20,449 ) $ 11,830 $ 10,997 $ 9,620 Non–interest expense / (Net interest income + Non–interest income)

(“Efficiency Ratio”) 69.73 % 180.35 % 67.08 % 63.44 % 62.93 % Non–interest expense as reported $ 37,107 $ 39,330 $ 36,168 $ 36,262 $ 34,524 Extraordinary expenses — (705 ) — — — Non–interest expense excluding extraordinary expenses 37,107 38,625 36,168 36,262 34,524 Net interest income as reported 43,288 42,257 42,090 46,160 45,237 Swap termination fee — — — (1,453 ) — Net interest income excluding swap termination fee 43,288 42,257 42,090 44,707 45,237 Non–interest income as reported 9,929 (20,449 ) 11,830 10,997 9,620 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — 31,572 — (20 ) 500 Non–interest income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities $ 9,929 $ 11,123 $ 11,830 $ 10,977 $ 10,120 Adjusted efficiency ratio 69.73 % 72.36 % 67.08 % 65.12 % 62.37 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Average assets $ 7,836,046 $ 7,880,816 $ 7,924,751 $ 7,840,026 $ 7,831,106 Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported 0.72 % (1.27)% 0.81 % 0.96 % 0.94 % Swap termination fee — — — (0.07 ) — Tax effect — — — 0.02 — ROAA excluding swap termination fee 0.72 (1.27 ) 0.81 0.91 0.94 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — 1.59 — — 0.03 Tax effect — (0.33 ) — — (0.01 ) Tax valuation reserve — 0.26 — — — ROAA excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 0.72 0.25 0.81 0.91 0.96 Extraordinary expenses — 0.04 — — — Tax effect — (0.01 ) — — — ROAA excluding extraordinary expenses 0.72 0.28 0.81 0.91 0.96 BOLI tax expense and excise tax — 0.43 — — — ROAA excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax 0.72 0.71 0.81 0.91 0.96 Adjusted ROAA 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.81 % 0.91 % 0.96 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Average common equity $ 725,083 $ 702,793 $ 715,485 $ 710,953 $ 693,472 Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported 7.76 % (14.23)% 8.99 % 10.59 % 10.66 % Swap termination fee — — — (0.82 ) — Tax effect — — — 0.17 — ROACE excluding swap termination fee 7.76 (14.23 ) 8.99 9.94 10.66 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — 17.82 — (0.01 ) 0.29 Tax effect — (3.74 ) — — (0.06 ) Tax valuation reserve — 2.94 — — — ROACE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 7.76 2.79 8.99 9.93 10.89 Extraordinary expenses — 0.40 — — — Tax effect — (0.08 ) — — — ROACE excluding extraordinary expenses 7.76 3.11 8.99 9.93 10.89 BOLI tax expense and excise tax — 4.85 — — — ROACE excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax 7.76 7.96 8.99 9.93 10.89 Adjusted ROACE 7.76 % 7.96 % 8.99 % 9.93 % 10.89 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Average common equity $ 725,083 $ 702,793 $ 715,485 $ 710,953 $ 693,472 Less: Average intangible assets 168,519 169,401 170,301 171,177 172,139 Average tangible equity $ 556,564 $ 533,392 $ 545,184 $ 539,776 $ 521,333 Return on average tangible equity (“ROATE”) as reported 10.11 % (18.76) % 11.79 % 13.94 % 14.18 % Swap termination fee — — — (1.08 ) — Tax effect — — — 0.23 — ROATE excluding swap termination fee 10.11 (18.76 ) 11.79 13.09 14.18 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities — 23.48 — (0.01 ) 0.39 Tax effect — (4.93 ) — — (0.08 ) Tax valuation reserve — 3.87 — — — ROATE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 10.11 3.66 11.79 13.08 14.49 Extraordinary expenses — 0.52 — — — Tax effect — (0.11 ) — — — ROATE excluding extraordinary expenses 10.11 4.07 11.79 13.08 14.49 BOLI tax expense and excise tax — 6.39 — — — ROATE excluding BOLI tax expense and excise tax 10.11 10.46 11.79 13.08 14.49 Adjusted ROATE 10.11 % 10.46 % 11.79 % 13.08 % 14.49 %

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its first quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on April 25, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833–974–2379 from the United States, 866–450–4696 from Canada or 1–412–317–5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through May 3, 2024. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877–344–7529 from the United States, 855–669–9658 from Canada or 1–412–317–0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 4319315.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.9 billion–asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serve customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.