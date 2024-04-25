Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Adevinta Asa

Oslo, 25 April 2024 - An Extraordinary General Meeting Adevinta ASA ("Adevinta" or the "Company") will be held on 16 May 2024 at 15:00 Oslo time.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM, with no physical attendance for shareholders. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide in the attached calling notice and on the Company's website www.adevinta.com.

Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 15 May 2024 at 16:00 Oslo time.

The background for the Extraordinary General Meeting is the voluntary offer for all issued and outstanding ordinary class A shares (the "Shares") in the Company (such offer, the "Offer") made by Aurelia Bidco Norway AS (the "Offeror") pursuant to an offer document dated 22 December 2023 (the “Offer Document”). Please also refer to the announcement made by the Offeror on 24 April 2024 regarding the fulfilment of the Closing Conditions pursuant to the Offer Document section 3.3 ref. section 3.5, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and further announcing that the settlement of the Offer is expected to be made to shareholders having accepted the offer on 29 May 2024.

As announced by the Company on 21 November 2023 and in connection with the Offer, the Company has entered into a transaction agreement with the Offeror (the “Transaction Agreement”). Pursuant to the Transaction Agreement, the Offeror has requested the Company to convene an extraordinary general meeting to (i) elect new members to the Board of Directors as nominated by the Offeror, conditional upon and effective from the date of settlement of the Offer in accordance with the terms of the Offer Document (the “Settlement Date”), and (ii) to amend the Company's Articles of Association as required in connection with the resolution of such election of new members to the Board of Directors. The Extraordinary General Meeting is called to consider this and certain other matters relating to the Offer, as set out in the agenda of the calling notice, following the Offeror’s announcement on 24 April 2024 that the foregoing conditions under the Offer have been met.

All documents to be processed in the meeting are or will be available on the Company's website www.adevinta.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

IR contacts

Marie de Scorbiac

VP Investor Relations, Corporate Affairs, Group FP&A, Sustainability

+33 6 14 65 77 40

ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Senior Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com

Media contact

Mireia Català

Corporate Communications

press@adevinta.com

