Global Direct to Film (DTF) Printing Market Report 2024-2030: Opportunities in the Rising Trend of Customization and Personalization of Apparel and Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Integration

Dublin, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Direct to Film printing Market by Type (Dedicated DTF Printers, Hybrid Printers, Roll-to-Roll Printers), Film Type (Adhesive Coated Films, Polyethylene Terephthalate Films), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Direct to Film Printing Market size was estimated at USD 2.56 billion in 2023, USD 2.72 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.50%.
The rising trend of customization and personalization of t-shirts and apparel in the fashion industry drives the demand for direct to film printing. Government support for expanding the production of the textile industry and burgeoning investment by private entities to keep pace with changes in fashion trends further created a demand for direct to film printing. However, the process involves several stages, including printing to film, powder application, curing, and heat pressing, and each step requires careful control, making the technique more complex.
Technical and performance issues and complexities in achieving consistency with ink saturation and powder application can lead to issues with adhesion and quality. Continued research into improving the washability and durability of DTF prints could expand the method's applicability to a wider range of products, including those needing high-end finishes. The development of eco-friendly inks and recyclable consumables can address environmental concerns, making DTF printing a more sustainable option.
In the Americas, the market for direct to film (DTF) printing is primarily driven by the increasing demand for customized apparel and textile printing. The region's strong emphasis on fashion trends and personalization, especially in the US and Canada, alongside the presence of a robust textile industry, fosters a conducive environment for DTF technology adoption. Moreover, the entrepreneurial culture and growing small businesses in custom apparel further bolster the market. In the EMEA, the environmental regulations and the push for sustainable printing solutions significantly drive the adoption of DTF printing technologies.
This region has stringent environmental laws that encourage businesses to adopt greener and more eco-friendly printing methods. In the APAC region, the DTF printing market is propelled by the massive textile and garment manufacturing industry, particularly in countries like China, India, and Bangladesh. The rising middle-class population increased disposable income, and the shift towards fast fashion and customization significantly drove demand for DTF printing solutions. Furthermore, APAC's strong export market, especially in textiles, leverages DTF technology for its ability to produce high-quality prints rapidly, meeting the global demand for customized apparel efficiently.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.99 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising trend of customization and personalization of apparel in the textile industry
- Burgeoning investments in the fashion industry and the need to keep pace with changes in trends
- Emergence of small textile and clothing businesses and government support for the textile sector
Restraints
- Need for frequent maintenance of direct to film printing machinery
Opportunities
- Ongoing innovations to improve the performance and efficiency of direct to film printing technology
- Efforts to integrate sustainability and eco-consciousness in the fashion and textile industry
Challenges
- Quality issues arising from technical and performance constraints of direct to film printing
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Type: Emerging adoption of dedicated DTF printers owing to their quality, efficiency, and reliability
- Application: Expanding demand for personalized and small-batch clothing items leading to burgeoning investments in custom merchandise
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Bargaining Power of Customers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Industry Rivalry
Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Framework Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- aeoon Technologies GmbH
- Aleph S.p.A.
- All American Print Supply Co.
- Brother International Corporation
- CADlink Technology Corporation
- ColDesi, Inc.
- DigiFab Systems, Inc.
- Digital HeatFX
- DTF Pro
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Forever GmbH
- GJS Group
- InkTec
- Konica Minolta, Inc.
- Kornit Digital Ltd
- Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Monti Antonio S.p.A.
- Mutoh Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Polyprint
- Roland DG Corporation
- Sawgrass Technologies, Inc.
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- The Ricoh Company, Ltd.
- UniNet
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Direct to Film printing Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Type
- Dedicated DTF Printers
- Hybrid Printers
- Roll-to-Roll Printers
- UV printers
Film Type
- Adhesive Coated Films
- Polyethylene Terephthalate Films
Application
- Custom Merchandise
- Sportswear
- Textile & Apparel
Region
Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdz8m1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment