Company Announcement, Helsinki, 25 April 2024 at 1:10 PM (EEST)



Nexstim Plc: Managers’ Transactions, Forss

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces managers’ transactions as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Martin Forss

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nexstim Oyj

LEI: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 59500/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-23

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: 2024H

Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8500 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 8500 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

The Company’s Certified Advisor is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment