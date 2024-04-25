BioStem Technologies to Present at the 2024 Planet MicroCap Showcase

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental derived biologics for advanced wound care, today announced that it will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 held at the Paris Hotel & Casino, in Las Vegas, NV., from April 30 - May 2 2024.



BioStem’s Chief Executive Officer, Jason Matuszewski, will present on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11.30 am PST, and will discuss the company’s expected milestones and growth strategy for 2024. Following the event, BioStem’s presentation will be available to view here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50201.

The 2024 Planet MicroCap Showcase will combine company presentations with educational panels and 1:1 meetings. The event will bring together the best investors and thought leaders in MicroCap, and high quality MicroCap investing opportunities.

To request a meeting with Mr. Matuszewski, please contact PCG Advisory on 646-863-6893, or visit https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup. 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (cGTP) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (cGMP). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC® and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA-registered and AATB-accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information, visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal specifically focused on covering the MicroCap market by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary.

We have cultivated an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for statements of historical fact, this release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company's products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company's products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete;(4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company's ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company's ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and (10) the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company's fiscal condition and results of operations; You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.

Phone: 954-380-8342

Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: info@biostemtech.com

Twitter: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

646-863-6893